Pop up thunderstorms Saturday afternoon resulted in at least 20 roads blocked by downed trees and left many in the county without power.
Storms rolled into the county in a matter of minutes resulting in high winds that caused significant damage. The emergency responders in the county sprang into action with the Giles County Highway Department, Giles County Fire and Rescue, Pulaski Electric System, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, law enforcement agencies and local farmers quickly working to clear roads, address one non-serious wreck and ensure the safety of local citizens.
“We worked all the way through the night and most of the day Sunday to get almost everything opened up pretty well,” Giles County Superintendent of Roads Barry Hyatt said. “It kind of caught everyone by surprise.”
Hyatt added that debris has been safely moved to the side of the road and will be picked up at a later date, noting the department is in the middle of its paving season.
The damage also included private residences and commercial businesses alike, including Mid-South Concrete and High Water Pawn.
Some of the blocked roads included: Pisgah Pike at the Beech Hill end, Access Road at Locker Road, Gimlet Creek Road at Fleeman Road, Pickens Road, Bear Creek Pike, Mountain View Drive, Garland Drive, Rebecca Drive, Round Hill Road, Trade Branch Road, Blue Creek Road, Shady Lane, Haywood Creek Road, Vales Mill Road, Braley Hollow Road, Smith Hollow Road, Little Dry Creek Road, Thornton Road at Pleasant Ridge End, Dog Hollow at the Lynn Creek side and the city of Lynnville.
Hyatt expressed his gratitude to the men and women of his department as well as all of the county agencies which work to answer the calls in emergency situations.
“We are so fortunate in this county, just really we’re blessed because of all of the people and the way they run their offices from the sheriff’s department to 9-1-1 and the ambulance service when we need them, but they’re all just top notch. I have to give a big shout out to everyone,” he said.
GCFR Chief Josh Fralix agreed. The dedicated volunteers with the agency were hard at work clearing roads as well, while working the scene at the one wreck that resulted from the storm.
“It doesn’t matter what time of day it is,” Fralix said. “They’re ready to assist the citizens of Giles County in any kind of need. They’re always ready, and I appreciate that a whole lot. They’re always a call away, 24/7, 365 days a year.”
