Two people were pulled to safety from the Elk River by Giles County Fire and Rescue’s Swift Water Team early Saturday morning.
Assistant Chief Ryan Cox said GCFR was dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. to a vehicle that had run into the water, and two people were reportedly hanging on to something in the water near the Veto boat ramp on the Elk River.
Upon arrival, Cox said it was determined GCFR personnel would not be able to access the individuals from the Tennessee side of the river and would have to access them from the Alabama side.
Once on the Alabama side, rescuers found the individuals to be clinging to a utility pole approximately 100 yards away, Cox said.
The GCFR Swift Water Team, including Cox, Capt. Josh Fralix, Lt. Jeremy Mitchell and firefighter Ashley Pickett, launched its inflatable raft, reached the victims and brought them safely back to dry land where they were handed over to Giles EMS.
Giles County EMS Director Roy Griggs said two people were transported to STRHS Pulaski from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.
Cox urged drivers to stop and find an alternative route anytime they encounter water over the road.
“Turn around, don’t drown,” he said. “Find another way around. We are risking our lives to rescue you.”
Cox also commended the hard work and dedication of GCFR’s special operations units, including the Swift Water Team.
“They are amazing,” he said. “They put in a lot of extra training to be proficient at their jobs.”
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck; details, including the identities of the victims, were not available as of press time.
