The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed raising the city’s parade permit bond during their work session Monday, after Alderman Randy Massey suggested the idea during last week’s city council meeting.
Massey’s suggestion came at the city council’s Aug. 11 meeting after several concerned citizens spoke in advance of Saturday’s March for Equality and expressed concern for potential property damage to businesses around the Square. Massey expressed his concern that the city could be held liable for that damage.
At Monday’s board work session, City Attorney Andy Hoover spoke to the legality of increasing the bond, reminding the board that the City of Pulaski has a federally upheld parade ordinance that ensures accessibility for all citizens to apply for a permit.
“We’ve got to have an ability for folks, at a modest price, to come in and be able to exercise their first amendment right to peacefully assemble,” Hoover said. “The current bond stands at $250 and is primarily allocated to clean-up costs and is refundable if not used. Hoover explained that if the city were to raise the bond to help pay for outside resources to ensure safety during a potentially controversial parade, the federal court would likely strike down Pulaski’s ordinance.
“At least now, we have an orderly way to make sure we have advanced notice,” Hoover said. “We just are prepared to make sure everybody stays safe, no matter what your beliefs are.”
City Administrator Terry Harrison spoke to concerns of taxpayer costs and loss of business in regards to holding a parade, saying, “This is the price of having a democracy, of having the Bill of Rights that gives people the rights to assemble and free speech and those things. It is a hardship on our community and our businesses, and stuff like that, but there’s a price we have to pay to be in a free country.”
The board will next meet at noon Tuesday, Aug. 25, at City Hall. Items expected to be on the agenda include: parade permits for Martin Methodist College on Sept. 6 and Sept. 10; consider authorizing Mayor Pat Ford to negotiate PILOT agreements; considering bids from Bass Waste and Waste Management to receive Pulaski’s solid waste for disposal; consider bids for a splash pad in place of the community pool and open bids on North First Street sidewalk project.
In business from its Aug. 11 meeting, the city council:
• Approved a parade permit from Community RFD for Aug. 22, which will close Sheila Frost Drive for the duration of the event.
• Passed an ordinance, on second reading, amending the 2020-21 budget regarding the rollover of $1.5 million from last year’s budget to pay for street paving.
• Entered into an agreement with Tennessee Utility Assistance for Cross-Connection Control Services.
• Voted to extend the contract by one year on a sewer line on West College Street.
