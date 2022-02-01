Editor’s note: Due to the vast amount of information and public officials’ comments on this issue, this article will focus on publicly released information from county officials. Please see the accompanying article for information from PES Energize.
After agreeing last year to apply for a broadband grant on behalf of PES Energize, the Giles County Commission voted earlier this month to pull that grant at the request of another broadband provider.
At issue was a $5 million grant application made by the county last August. PES representatives presented a request at the commission’s Aug. 5, 2021, budget committee meeting that the county be the lead applicant for the grant that was projected to provide fiber optic broadband internet service to approximately 750 residents in southwestern Giles County.
August
Questioned at the Aug. 5 committee meeting was the county’s financial liability as the lead applicant should PES not be able to meet its obligations in the grant. Also questioned was if the area already had broadband internet service provided by Ardmore Telephone Company.
County Executive Melissa Greene told commissioners at the meeting that the county would be liable for the money should PES not be able to meet its financial or other obligations concerning the grant.
PES Chief Customer Service Officer Tamieka Russell told the budget committee and several other commissioners at that meeting that PES would put up 10 percent matching funds. She said the funding from the grant would come through the county to PES, but stressed that PES would work hand-in-hand with the county so that everyone would know what was going on.
County Director of Finance Beth Moore-Sumners stressed to commissioners at the Aug. 5 budget committee meeting that the county would be liable if something went wrong with the grant, adding that was not expected to happen and that she felt confident her office could work with PES on financial oversight.
Greene explained further that she would depend on PES’s expertise on the installation process. She added that she had asked PES CEO Scott Newton to see what it would take to get broadband projects going in all seven of the county districts. She noted that Finley Engineering, the firm consulting with PES, is in the business of making these kinds of evaluations and had determined that the $5 million grant for southwestern Giles County was the best opportunity to start with.
Commissioner David Wamble said he uses PES broadband in two different locations, praising their service and their prices being as much as 40 percent less than other services. He made a motion to send the matter to the full commission.
Commissioner Stoney Jackson insisted that Ardmore Telephone already had broadband internet service in the area “as good as you can ask for.”
PES CIO Garrett Laarman explained to the committee that the grant would provide fiber optic broadband service to areas in southwestern Giles County that are either not served at all or underserved. He acknowledged that the grant rules would probably not allow them to build in an area that is already served.
After more than 30 minutes of discussion the budget committee voted unanimously to send the matter to the full commission. In its August meeting, the full commission approved the county being the lead applicant for the grant.
January
Fast forward to a budget committee meeting last month in which Greene said she had been asked by Ardmore Telephone Company that the county pull the grant application because ATC had reportedly already started working on providing broadband internet to the area and was expected to have their project, which includes the city of Minor Hill, completed by the end of this year.
Minor Hill Mayor and County Commissioner Tracy Wilburn urged commissioners to allow the grant application process work out which of the providers should serve the area. He added that if both were allowed it would give the citizens in the Minor Hill area options of two services from which to choose.
A motion to recommend that the full commission pull the grant application failed in the January budget committee meeting, but was brought back up during the Jan. 18 full commission meeting.
In the Jan. 18 full county commission meeting, Greene said she believes the county commission’s goal should be to get every Giles Countian broadband internet service as quickly as possible.
She said the problem with the grant application in southwestern Giles County is that she doesn’t want to see the county’s efforts going to double serve some areas while others still aren’t served.
“I’m all for any provider, providing in Giles County,” she said. “Until we get everybody, I hate double serving some areas. In this room that should be our goals. We need to get internet to all of Giles County without building on top of each other. Get it everywhere as quickly as we can get it. We really need to work together.”
Tracy Wilburn said it is his understanding that ATC has filed a petition saying that the grant would allow PES to infringe on their territory.
“They have all the figures,” he said. “They know how this is going to affect each customer and provider. Let it go where it goes. They will either let it happen or not. The people of Minor Hill want both so they can have a choice. While we’ve got the means to do it, I say let’s do it.”
The county commission’s vote was close, with 11 commissioners in favor of pulling the grant, eight against and two commissioners absent during the Jan. 18 meeting. According to voting records from the meeting, the commissioners voting to pull the grant application were Erin Curry, Joyce Woodard, Jackson, Wamble, David Adams, Mike Cesarini, Duane Jones, Gayle Jones, Tommy Pollard, Joseph Sutton and Larry Worsham. Voting not to pull the grant were commissioners Bill Cary, Wilburn, Tim Risner, Roger Reedy, Rose Brown, Harold Brooks, Terry Harwell and Judy Pruett.
A week later Greene released a video on her Facebook page as well as the Giles County Agriculture Park Facebook page to clear up what she referred to as misinformation that had been released concerning the grant that was pulled.
She said that after the application was submitted, the county learned that ATC had already received funding to build out not just the area covered by the county’s grant, but an even larger area.
She stressed in her video what had been said in the Aug. 5 meeting that the county would be liable and responsible for how the funds are administered.
“The county is not in the internet business,” Greene said. “The county commission is not a utility and so they felt they didn’t need to take on any responsibility for building the fiber infrastructure or put the county government liable for grants for a service in which we have no expertise.”
(1) comment
We have been begging for better internet service in the outskirts of Giles County for years. In all my years as a Giles County citizen, I have never been so disappointed in my elected county officials after reading this article. Broadband service from a homegrown provider should have been given priority over any outside providers. Why not keep the money and jobs here in the community? The county is worried about financial liability and responsibility if PES drops the ball on a 90/10 percent matching grant? Was PES or the City of Pulaski given the opportunity to take full responsibility for the matching grant monies to remove any liability from the county? The fact that the county turned away this opportunity for federal money really bothers me because PES had already made it through the first round of approvals. The reasons for pulling this grant away from PES are absurd. Ardmore Telephone doesn't provide decent service and support as it stands. I know because I am a customer. All of my co-workers brag on how great their internet service from PES. There is nothing wrong with competition and offering our citizens options for an alternate internet service provider. Commissioners, please do not turn away grant money for our citizens.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.