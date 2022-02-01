Editor’s note: Due to the vast amount of information and public officials’ comments on this issue, this article will focus on information as given by PES Energize. Please see the accompanying article for information from Giles County officials.
Internet access for all of Giles County is a noble endeavor, one which requires a great deal of knowledge, effort and patience.
Applying for loans and grants, and waiting for the outcome, takes time and planning — long before the fiber optic expansion begins.
Plans concerning this issue have been ongoing for several years now, most recently those discussions have been between Pulaski Electric
System (PES) and Giles County.
Since PES needed a government entity to be the lead applicant for a National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) grant that would include an area on the southern end of the county, the county agreed, after being asked and reviewing the information PES presented to them at that time.
That information included details such as those outlined in the NTIA grant:
“Designation of Lead Applicant — The governmental entity (either a state or a political subdivision of a state must be included in a covered partnership) must serve as the lead applicant for the covered partnership and would enter into the grant agreement with NTIA and assume primary operational and financial responsibility for completing the project should an award be made.”
Newton said that “since the project was in the county, the grant writer, Finley Engineering, felt the county would be the best choice for lead applicant.”
PES CEO Scott Newton said the originally expected award date for the grant was Nov. 15, 2021, but the grants have yet to be awarded.
Grant Pulled
The Giles County Commission pulled the NTIA grant last month before the decision on who would get grant funds was made.
Liability
The NTIA grant is a $5 million grant with PES contributing 10 percent, making it just over $4.5 million.
According to Newton, to qualify for the grant the area must be “underserved” by broadband and did not apply to projects that were currently in progress.
Ardmore Telephone Company (ATC) had taken out a loan for the same area in southern Giles and had already begun the work, County Executive Melissa Greene said during a Jan. 4 county meeting.
Newton said the company’s loan was not showing up on the state’s website, something a representative of the phone company agreed with at a county budget committee meeting last month.
“We (primarily our fiber engineering company that specializes in grants) searched every state and federal database and still to this day nothing is showing as dedicated to the area,” Newton said. “Ardmore [Telephone Company] is using part of a $20 million loan to build the area and it doesn’t show up and it appears it could be used for other areas.”
With PES providing the 10 percent for the NTIA grant, Newton said it was his opinion the county’s “liability is very low, as there are checks and balances along the way” but encouraged Greene during the budget committee to look into it further.
PES – Your Local Provider
When asked why PES did not take the grant to another part of the county, Newton said, “We were confined by the grant requirements to this area.”
“Either we applied for this area, or we did not apply,” he said. “The grant is 100 percent federally funded but you score higher if you contribute 10 percent, which the PES board approved.”
When explaining why PES does not lease fiber from Ardmore Telephone Company to have the ability to enhance the electrical outage system and prepare for the future of the electrical grid, Newton asked, “If we are in the internet business and the federal government is providing a grant, why would we lease when we can own?”
According to Ardmore Telephone Company’s website, Synergy Technology Partners, which is owned by West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative, purchased Ardmore Telephone Company in 2009.
While Newton said, “Ardmore Telephone Company, aka Synergy, aka West Kentucky and Tennessee (WK&T) is a telecommunication cooperative governed by a board in Mayfield, Ky., PES doesn’t qualify as a monopoly, TVA is a federal regulator with a defined geographical area set by the Federal Government.”
“Ten years from now when the ‘once in a lifetime’ grant opportunities are long gone and West Kentucky and Tennessee company is bought up by a bigger fish, what will happen if they (new company) increase the lease of their equipment to PES by 30, 40, 50 percent?” he further asked.
“The entire PES service area electric bill would have to be increased to offset the expenses in the south,” Newton said, adding that it is best to be in control of your own fate.
Newton said that PES’s mission is to “provide reliable, quality, competitive and affordable services to our customers.”
“PES has enhanced outage notification and mapping everywhere we have fiber, and the future of the grid will need fiber, so PES will eventually have to run fiber to all its electrical customers,” Newton said, adding that “PES’s priority is the citizens of Giles County.”
Other advantages, according to Newton, come from PES offering broadband services that will cost 30-40 percent less than its competitors, community involvement, providing services like internet to the E-911 service tower at no charge, long working history with MMC/UT Southern, enhanced outage data, real-time data with fiber and preparation for the future of the power grid with voltage control (improving reliability) and peak shaving/control of rates (lowering power bills).
Ardmore Telephone Company
According to Newton, WK&T services more than 15,000 residential and business customers in Kentucky and Tennessee.
Newton said the company was awarded “$123.8 million in 2009 through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, the largest amount awarded by the federal government that year through the Broadband Initiatives Program.”
According to Newton, the company “came in under budget at $110 million” and PES could have “built out in 2019 at $4,948 per premise passed.”
Newton said he recognized that ATC is burying their cables and that “adds 20-30 percent to expenses.”
Calculations provided by Newton: $110 million / $4,948 = 22,231 premises passed (in 2019-dollar amount).
Newton said the company further received what equaled to be $189 million since 2009: $189 million / $4,948 = 35,569 premises passed (in 2019-dollar amount).
Newton said PES has close to 14,000 customers and could have finished building out to the rest of its customers for $33 million (in 2019-dollar amount).
In 2020, Newton said the WK&T received additional grants including a “$2 million matching grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to build fiber in an east central portion of Weakley County near Sharon, partnered with Graves County to expand fiber to 4,000 locations, was awarded a $1.64 million grant to provide to 350 households in Henry County and a $1.025 million grant to bring fiber internet to 1,120 households in Weakley County from the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund, was awarded a ReConnect grant of $610,000 to expand fiber into Graves County east of Mayfield and $14.9 million to expand into five counties in southern Illinois.”
“In short, they have received a whole lot of money over the years and taking into consideration in 2009 money should have gone a lot further, they should have been finished or close to finished with connecting all their customers by now,” Newton concluded.
County Funds – ARP Grant
Newton said he wants the citizens of Giles County to know how this affects them now that the county has voted to contribute $4.5 million in separate grant matching that is proposed to be divided among three companies who would service the county.
Those companies include PES, ATC (aka WK&T) and United Communications.
According to Newton, WK&T services West Kentucky, five counties in southern Illinois, Madison and Limestone counties in Alabama and Tennessee counties including Henry, Weakley, Giles and Lincoln.
Newton said during the PES Power Board meeting Jan. 25 that PES invests back into the county and asked the board members where these other companies will be investing their money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.