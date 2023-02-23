The county is moving forward in researching property to house the Giles County Ambulance Service and possibly more county emergency response services.
The county commission’s Property Committee discussed properties last week, ultimately deciding to research one, while keeping two others among the possible options moving forward.
County Executive Graham Stowe presented commissioners with a matrix break down of three main properties that have been identified as potential sites for a new Giles County Ambulance Station.
The properties are the current site of the Giles County Fire and Rescue Pulaski Station on Industrial Loop Road in Pulaski; 49 acres at the corner of Highway 11 and the Highway 64 bypass; and approximately 12 acres with an existing pad on Highway 11 just south of the bypass that is situated at the end of the Abernathy Field Airport.
Two of these sites, the GCFR station and the property near the end of the airport are already county-owned or partially county-owned.
Stowe explained that the five criterion used in the decision matrix were accessibility/response time, future expansion possibilities, costs, existing structure and the ability to consolidate as many emergency services under one roof as possible.
The result was the GCFR building scoring a 4.6, Highway 11 and the bypass property 3.2 and near the airport property 2.5.
Stowe said he was seeking approval to continue to dig further into any or all of the sites to move forward with something the county commission has been discussing for more than 10 years.
Bill Myers, recently appointed as the county’s emergency services director, expressed a sense of urgency to the commissioners in attendance, noting that everyone knows the need, but questioning whether everyone understands the level of the need.
“Kicking this down the road just means more money and more time, and they deserve better,” Myers said.
Commissioners debated the sites and the way the decision matrix was implemented to come up with the recommendations being made.
Traffic, traffic lights, railroad spurs, embedding structures into the ground for weather concerns and interest rates were among the many topics discussed.
Giles County Ambulance Director Roy Griggs was asked to give his opinion.
Griggs said he would recommend the 49 acres at the corner of Highway 11 and the bypass, which the county does not own.
Griggs said the property could house a new ambulance station, a new E-911 building and more, noting that the hillside on that property provides the weather protection E-911 is seeking in its new facility.
Griggs said he doesn’t think the Fire and Rescue property is large enough, adding that property might be a good site for a new animal shelter.
He said the corner property has adequate road frontage for an entrance onto Highway 11, adding that he believes it is the property that would best serve the county’s emergency services needs.
The property committee ultimately approved a motion to investigate the Highway 11 property situated at the end of the airport, to hire a soil scientist to determine sewer options, find out how the existing pad there affects possible uses of the property and determine if E-911 would be able to contribute to the cost of the project.
In other business during its meeting last week, the property committee:
• Heard a request from local realtor Bobby White to allow him to research the possibility of running a sewer line across Agri Park property to provide sewer service to approximately 50 houses on Crescentview Road. The committee gave White permission to do his due diligence and report back, before considering any type of permission.
• Heard from Stowe that a $32,000-option on the county’s contract with the OHM firm is being exercised to develop phasing, cost estimates and security aspects related to the recent study on the Giles County Courthouse.
Stowe said further study by OHM will help the county know whether a brand new justice center would be a better option than making the Courthouse more secure to serve its role as a justice center.
