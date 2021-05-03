Director of Schools Vickie Beard recognized three outstanding Giles County School System Employees at the monthly School Board work session April 22.
The Tennessee Department of Education announced their selections for the 2021-22 Region-Level Semi-Finalists the previous week, and for the first time ever three Giles County employees were selected to move on to the regional level. The nominees include Robyn Olson of Richland School for 9-12 Teacher of the Year, Carmen Hayes from Southside Elementary for Principal of the Year, and PreK-5 Instructional Supervisor April Foster Sakowicz for Supervisor of the Year.
At the work session, Chairman Knox Vanderpool brought up the local option sales tax referendum that will be on the 2022 general election ballot for Giles County. He explained the premise of the tax, saying “Hopefully, we can get the confusion out of the way.”
The tax of 0.25 percent, which is already in place within the Pulaski city limits, would extend to include the entire county, if approved. This would mean that both the city and surrounding areas would have a sales tax of 9.75 percent.
According to state law, half of local option taxes must be used toward local schools. Currently, the city has promised $200,000 per year for five years to the Giles County School System. Vanderpool guessed that a county-wide tax could double that amount.
Vanderpool asked his fellow board members to encourage others to vote in favor of the tax because the tax money would not only come from local residents.
“We get to jump into pockets of people traveling the interstate,” he said.
The board also discussed upcoming schedules and the disposition of assets with regards to outdated textbooks that will be donated.
The next Giles County School Board meeting will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at the central office.
