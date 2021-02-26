A towering blaze resulted in a total loss fire Thursday night at 322 Green Valley Road in Pulaski, according to Giles County Fire and Rescue Chief Josh Fralix.
The call came out around 6:50 p.m. of a fire at the residential structure. GCFR volunteers experienced difficulty gaining access to the scene with their emergency vehicles, but were able to contain the flames to the one structure of which there were five occupants.
The family is being aided by the Red Cross.
Giles EMS was on scene, but no individuals required medical aid, according to the department.
Also aiding at the scene were Giles County’s Sheriff’s Department and Office of Emergency Management.
