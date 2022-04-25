Funding the expansion of the Agri Park walking trail and possibly finding a way to memorialize and honor veterans there are among ideas being considered at the county owned facility.
Benny Birdsong, park manager, told the Agri Park Committee Friday (April 22) that he would like to expand the current walking trail from the northwest corner of the park along the west end of the park all the way to south end. The long term plan, according to Birdsong, is to have the trail go all the way around the Agri Park perimeter which is about a mile.
Birdsong said he would like to scoop out the trail and cover it with gravel until funds can be raised to pave it. He mentioned the possibility of have a barbecue cook off fundraiser in the fall as a way to possibly raise funds for the expansion.
According to Birdsong, local veterans groups are able to get markers that could be put along the trail for free, and those groups could also possibly apply for grants to help pay to make it a veterans memorial trail.
County Executive Melissa Greene said the Giles County Health Department got the grant that paid for the current walking trail, noting they could search for additional funding. She added that Giles County Veterans Service Officer Barry Alsup has been wanting a veterans memorial and could help in seeking out grants.
No action was taken by the committee, but most in attendance responded favorably to the idea of trail expansion that includes a memorial for veterans.
In other business Friday, April 22, the Agri Park Committee:
• Voted to buy a dumpster for the Agri Park at a cost of $7,386. The park’s budget does not have the funds to buy the dumpster, so the issue will be taken to the Giles County Commission for consideration.
• Discussed the possibility of installing security cameras at the Agri Park. Greene said she is waiting on a quote to bring to the committee.
• Approved accepting and having moved metal electric poles from Rotary Soccer Park.
• Discussed the possibility of using some of the Agri Park for property to build a new main ambulance station.
• Heard from Greene that finding engineers for the new building at the Agri Park has been unsuccessful because they are too busy to take the job.
