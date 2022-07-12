Bodenham is home to a new Giles County Trail of Tears monument tower which was dedicated June 27.
The seven-sided tower features mosaic plaques with some of the names from the muster rolls of those who traversed the Benge and Bell Routes of the Trail of Tears, which intersected in Pulaski. The other names are commemorated on art benches at the Trail of Tears Interpretive Center in Pulaski.
The tower is topped by a clear dome, the interior of which was painted with depictions of families on the Trail of Tears by artist Bernice Davidson. Davidson designed the monument as part of her life’s mission to mark the trail. The mosaics were created by Betty Stevenson and the masonry work was completed by Biko Casini.
Davidson is also facilitating an art exchange with Cherokee artists in Tahlequah, Okla. She brought two pieces, by Kelly Anquoe and Sam Watts Kidd, which will be on display in shop windows on the Pulaski Square. In addition, she is working with school children in Tahlequah to create what Davidson described as “portraits of the unsung heroes of the Cherokee Nation,” which will be on display on the viaduct adjacent to the interpretive center to go with the pieces on display that were made by Pulaski children.
The marker is located by the Bumpass Historical Marker, near Bodenham Head Start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.