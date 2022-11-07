With the transload rail facility up and running, Patriot Rail has approached the City of Pulaski about purchasing land that is in the 100-year flood plain to be built up to provide storage opportunities for those using the rail site.
Among items on the Industrial Development Board’s agenda Oct. 20 was the request for the board to accept the transfer of 42 acres of land from the city to then be sold to the rail facility with funds from the sale then given to the city.
Possibilities for this parcel of land include two more rail spurs and warehouses for storage, Giles County Economic Development Director David Hamilton said.
“They are really excited about the property,” he said.
The board approved to accept the land from the City of Pulaski and hold it for resale.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the construction of a metal storage building at Tenneplas.
• Approved equal land swap of about two acres between Integrity and Lot 15 to square up the city’s parcel.
Hamilton said making the lots more regular in shape will help the land show better.
• Approved donating approximately 0.2 acres of land to Integrity for its driveway so trucks can make the turn and be unloaded with a crane.
Hamilton said it will not “impact anybody.”
Industrial Development Board Chair Ronnie Brindley said Integrity had met every requirement at that time.
• Approved to bid grass cutting (hay) on Lot 5 and other city property in Dan Speer Industrial Park.
Hamilton said he has been told the hay that is harvested three times a year is worth $12,000-$13,000.
The contract has expired, and it is time for it to be bid out again, Brindley said.
• Approved the annual audit.
