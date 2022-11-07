With the transload rail facility up and running, Patriot Rail has approached the City of Pulaski about purchasing land that is in the 100-year flood plain to be built up to provide storage opportunities for those using the rail site.

Among items on the Industrial Development Board’s agenda Oct. 20 was the request for the board to accept the transfer of 42 acres of land from the city to then be sold to the rail facility with funds from the sale then given to the city.

