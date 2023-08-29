Two people were ejected from their vehicle in a four-car crash at the intersection of Highway 31 South and the Highway 64 Bypass Friday afternoon.

Pulaski Police Sgt. Kerry Gilbert’s report said the two people ejected, the 21-year-old male driver and an 18-year-old male passenger, were flown directly from the scene for medical treatment. No information was available as of press time concerning the conditions of anyone involved in the crash.

