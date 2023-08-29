Two people were ejected from their vehicle in a four-car crash at the intersection of Highway 31 South and the Highway 64 Bypass Friday afternoon.
Pulaski Police Sgt. Kerry Gilbert’s report said the two people ejected, the 21-year-old male driver and an 18-year-old male passenger, were flown directly from the scene for medical treatment. No information was available as of press time concerning the conditions of anyone involved in the crash.
According to the PPD report, the two victims who were ejected were in a white Nissan Frontier traveling west on the Highway 64 Bypass. The driver failed to stop at the red light and struck the north-bound Honda SUV driven by another 18-year-old male, as it traveled through the intersection.
Upon striking the Honda, the Frontier began to flip end-over-end, ejecting the driver and one passenger. A third passenger was not ejected.
The impact of the initial collision spun the Honda SUV around, and it came to rest facing south against a south-bound Chevy Malibu driven by a 41-year-old male.
Debris from the Frontier also struck a vehicle attempting to turn west onto the Bypass from Highway 31 South, driven by an 18-year-old female.
