Two patients were transported to STRHS Pulaski in following a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski Wednesday, according to Giles EMS.
The incident took place around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of N. First and Speer streets and was caused by a medical event, according to the Pulaski Police Department.
The four total occupants were checked out by Giles EMS at the scene with two needing transport for further evaluation.
Giles County Fire and Rescue, Giles County Sheriff’s Department and Pulaski Fire Department aided at the scene.
