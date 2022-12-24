* Update (9:22 a.m.) - 9:30 a.m. outage - Another portion in Elkton and Industrial Park South.
* Update (9:00 a.m.) - • 9:00 outage - Ardmore and Highway 166 South.
In response to a TVA call again this morning for energy reduction, PES began rolling blackouts in its service area.
PES CEO Scott Newton said the outage phases have been split up and each phase will last 30 minutes. How long the outages will need to take place is unknown at this time.
As of 8:10 a.m. Newton said TVA had increased PES’s power reduction to 10 percent. PES is adjusting its schedule to include more areas per outage but maintain the 30 minute duration of each outage.
The outage schedule released so far today (Dec. 24) is:
• 6:30 a.m. outage - Minor Hill, Dillon Ln, Sparks Ln, Puncheon, Charly Davis, Wray Branch, Sugar Tree
• 7:00 a.m. outage - Fall River, Pleasant Ridge, Mayfield, Myrick Branch, Johnson Branch, Reed Hill
• 7:30 a.m. outage - 64W, Robinhood, Richland Trace, VALES Mill, Big Dry Creek, Johnson Br, Puryear, Hurricane Creek, Choates Creek, Powder Mill Hill, Weekly Creek.
• 8:00 a.m. outage - 31N, Haywood, Clear Creek, Kerr Hill, Lynnville, Abernathy Road and Happy Hill Road.
• 8:30 a.m. outage - Highway 31 South pas Industrial Park South, Sugar Tree, Elkton Pike, Polly Road, Hardy Road, Tucker Bend, Tarpley Shop and Bunker Hill.
Also included in this outage is the northern portion of the City of Pulaski, which will affect the red lights at the intersection of Highway 31 and Highway 31A and the intersection of First and Second streets.
We will continue to provide updates here on PulaskCitizen.com and on the Pulaski Citizen Facebook Page as they are received. The outage schedule will be released as it is received.
The Pulaski Electric System and TVA Facebook pages are also releasing information concerning energy usage and outage phases.
TVA sent out a media advisory this morning concerning today’s outages yesterday’s energy supplied.
“On Saturday morning, Dec. 24, TVA directed local power companies to implement planned, short duration, intermittent power interruptions to maintain system reliably,” a release from TVA states. “The measure is expected to be temporary until the highest peak power demands are met.
“During the 24 hours of Dec. 23, TVA supplied more energy than at any other time in its history — 740 gigawatt-hours or 70 million kilowatt-hours. The cold also produced a winter record for peak power demand of 33,425 megawatts at 7 p.m. when the regionwide average temperature was 9 degrees.”
During the record-setting winter weather, TVA continues to urge customers to voluntarily curtail power usage to keep the total system load down. Here are some tips released by TVA to help reduce the load:
• Lower thermostats by just one or two degrees. Public safety is of utmost importance during dangerous cold weather, so don’t make big adjustments.
• Delay doing laundry or running a dishwasher until the warmest part of the day and turn off unnecessary lights and electronics.
• When the sun is out, open window covering on the sunny side of the homes and offices, but close window coverings at night and when the sun isn’t brightly shining.
“At TVA, we are grateful for our partnerships with 153 local power companies across seven states, and our industrial customers who are assisting to ensure the reliability of the system during what the National Weather Service has called a “once-in-a-generation” storm impacting the majority of the country,” TVA’s media release states. “The severe weather even continues to evolve, and further requests to support load reduction may be necessary.”
