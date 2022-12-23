Update 5:46: TVA is near max capacity and has put PES on notice to be ready to implement Phase 3 which will affect Highway 166 North and Rose Hill. People in those areas should prepare for a one hour power outage in case it is required.
TVA has paused rolling blackouts that impacted two areas of Giles County this morning (Friday, Dec. 23).
PES initiated rolling blackouts in what was expected to be four phases in response to TVA's call to cut its total load by 5 percent, according to PES CEO Scott Newton.
The local blackouts started around 10:15 a.m. in four phases, with Newton noting that each blackout would last one hour before moving to the next phase.
At this time (noon, Dec. 23) it is not known if more rolling blackouts will be required since it was announced that the blackouts would be paused.
The east side of Pulaski is excluded from blackouts due to the hospital and nursing homes, Newton said.
Local industries that were operating shut down in response to the blackouts, according to Newton
The phases that were implemented prior to the pause were:
Phase 1: Highway 64 East to the county line and Highway 31 South to Industrial Park South.
Phase 2: Highway 64 West to Bunker Hill and Highway 166 South that included Bethel, Stella and Kedron. Also affected was Leatherwood Creek.
Phase 3, which did not start due to TVA's pause, was expected to affect Rose Hill and Highway 166 North.
No information was received on Phase 4 as of noon today (Dec. 23).
We are relaying information on the Pulaski Citizen Facebook Page and here on PulaskiCitizen.com as it is being received.
Prior to the rolling blackouts, Newton relayed a request from TVA for customers to reduce their power usage as much as possible today, especially during the remaining peak hours today (Dec. 23) of 3-6 p.m. The call to conserve energy also included PES top commercial users.
"Any reductions in electricity use can help ensure a continued supply of power throughout TVA's seven-state service territory including Pulaski and Giles County, and avoid interruptions of service. All available generating resources are being used to meet the peak power demand."
