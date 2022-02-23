UT Southern has asked the city of Pulaski to consider the possibility of adding two tennis courts at Magazine Road Park.
UT Southern Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administration Robbie Shelton explained at the Feb. 14 city council work session that six tennis courts are needed for the school to host home tournaments.
Shelton said a donor has offered to pay to put tennis courts on the UT Southern East Campus, but the cost calculated by the Collier Engineering Firm was significantly more than the donor’s gift.
Most of the flat land on the east campus has been developed, Shelton said, and what is left is “very hilly.”
“What we would like for the city council to consider is letting Collier Engineering look at what it would cost to add two tennis courts to the Magazine Road campus,” Shelton said, adding that would give the university and city six courts. “Right now, all of our matches are played on the road, or we can host them in Murfreesboro, or we can host them in Columbia.”
Shelton said he would like to be able to present the costs of the east campus courts and the city courts to the donor for her consideration.
“I think this gives us an opportunity to upgrade what we have and meet a need that would be a good partnership,” Alderman Ricky Keith said.
“The biggest thing we have to look at is space,” City Administrator Terry Harrison said.
After Collier Engineering looks at the city tennis courts, Shelton said he would come back to the board.
Harrison said that the city would like to have a Plan B for the resurfacing of four courts on Magazine Road and taking out the tennis court on W.D. Savage and putting in an additional basketball court there.
The tennis courts would also have pickleball painting on them, he said, adding that the costs for all six of these courts would be $160,000-$180,000 with a 15-year life.
In other business during its Feb. 14 work session, the city council:
• Discussed the possibility of having park/walking trails on land owned by the city and county where the water tanks are located.
• Discussed what it would take for residents on Bledsoe Road to be annexed into the city and the costs of doing that.
“My suggestion is before we annex something we take care of what we’ve got,” Harrison said. “We have areas in the city now that are underserved and have two-inch water lines and they need to be upgraded to six-inch waterlines.”
Harrison said he suggested having a cost study done to see how much it would cost to do the water, sewer and road maintenance and then decide.
• Reviewed the strategic planning goals and heard any updates/changes could be submitted to Mayor Pat Ford.
• Received the city hall renovation designs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.