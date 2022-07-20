There are many responsibilities that need to be performed within a community that require citizens to step up and fulfill them.
Mayor Pat Ford said there is still a vacant spot on the Industrial Develop Board and the Pulaski Housing Authority Board.
The city council had discussed in previous meetings that one person, Patrice Simmons, had expressed interest in being on the Housing Authority but resides in Alabama.
Alderman Randy Massey said she owns property and a business in Giles County and has her Tennessee Realtor license.
“You know a business owner, property owner, a willing person — I don’t see a problem with it,” Alderman Ricky Keith said.
EDC Update
The Pulaski Railyard, the new transload facility, has already had one customer bring in lumber, Giles County Economic Development Commission Director David Hamilton said.
Hamilton and the owner are expected to meet with some industries this week and next to discuss “benefits we can provide them,” he said.
Hamilton said he had not received any updates on prospects from the state other than one that had decided to go to another state.
He said he had submitted the Edelmann building for a prospect looking to lease and the Mines Road property for another prospect that stated the transload facility was “a plus.”
The Tarpley Shop Road improvement bid opening will be during the second quarter of 2023, Hamilton said, adding that the project was expected to start that summer.
“Once the road is done, we are certified,” he said. “So we will have that second site and larger site.”
Giles County unemployment rates for May were 3.3 percent, Lincoln was 3.3, Lawrence was 3.4, Marshall 3.3, Maury 3.1, the state was 3.3 and the national average was 3.5 percent.
