January was a busy month for the Pulaski Regional Planning Commission with several site plat submissions and other considerations.
“It’s exciting stuff,” Chairman Tony Gomillion said.
“It’s nice to have good plans being submitted,” Mayor Pat Ford said.
During its meeting Jan. 27, the commission:
• Approved a site plat as submitted for Tidal Wave Auto Spa.
• Approved a site plat as submitted for property located at 219 S. Third St. and owned by Lands of Yellow Deli.
• Approved as submitted with no consideration of boundary disputes a subdivision plat for property located on Spotwood Street and owned by Randy Massey to be divided into four lots.
• Approved to recommend to the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen the annexation of a piece of property at 1936 Elkton Pike and rezoning it from R1 to R4.
• Approved a minor subdivision plat for property located at 1936 Elkton Pike.
