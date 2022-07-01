After years of stagnation, Giles County may have a solution to building up Exit 14.
“We have talked and talked about Exit 14 and development…,” County Executive Melissa Greene said, adding that about a year-and-a-half ago a prospect for that development had fallen through.
“We have a way right now to develop Exit 14,” she said during the Giles County Commission’s Property Committee meeting today (Friday) as she went on to describe “the Carter Property” with Highway 64 going along the frontside of the parcel and road frontage on Bunker Hill Road as well.
Greene said Whiskey Way goes through the front 30-arce parcel while the backside of the property has two more parcels totaling about 57 acres.
“They are interested in selling these 57 acres to Giles County,” Greene said.
“And our 57 acres, I would propose would be to build a sports complex,” she said, adding that this is what was originally going to be built if the county had acquired the Rayburn Property.
Greene said the property would be located at the intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 64 and the addition of all the lights would “light up off the interstate for everybody to see.”
The owners want to keep the front 30 acres with anticipation that a road from the bypass will be built leading to the complex, she said.
Greene said the revenue from a ballpark would be substantial, and then the county would also be a “sewer user.”
“If you remember, the issue with putting a sewer plant out there has been the depreciation,” she said. “And with wastewater it has to pay for itself from day one.”
Building a wastewater plant before you have the customers to use it is something Greene and Bill Young of Friends of Exit 14 (“Build It They Will Come”) have disagreed on in the past, she said.
With only five customers currently at the interstate, “the price of their sewer bills each month wouldn’t make sense,” Greene said. “It just wouldn’t.”
Greene said with everyone coming and going from the ballpark, the 30 acres on the frontside will be the “big sewer customers” — “fast food restaurants, hotels, everything.”
She said there are still “a lot of questions that need to be asked, a lot of numbers that need to be crunched.”
“But for the first time with Exit 14, we have a viable option,” Greene said. “As much as it pains me to say, ‘If we build it, I think they will come.’”
Commissioner Judy Pruett said she was “all about it.”
She said her hometown of Albertville, Ala., built a sports complex about 10 years ago.
“My town is unrecognizable all because of this sports complex, and they took a risk, a major risk,” Pruett said. “I guarantee you would be shocked at what that sports complex has done for that county.”
Committee Member Tim Risner said he had been to that sports complex, and he agreed with Pruett.
“You wouldn’t believe what it brings,” he said.
The committee approved pursuing the property and letting the Carter Family know that the county is interested but will need time to study.
Video from today's meeting will soon be available on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube page.
