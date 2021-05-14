State representatives and engineers were in Pulaski recently to discuss the possibilities of building pedestrian walkways and bike trails in Pulaski and Giles County.
The meeting included representatives of the Tennessee Department of Transportation and engineers from Ragan-Smith Associates speaking with citizens and local officials at Pulaski City Hall.
The city of Pulaski has already received a Community Transportation Planning Grant (CTPG), which is a 90/10 match with the city contributing the 10 percent, City Administrator Terry Harrison said.
Ian Preston, a senior community transportation planner for TDOT, said the grant is part of a program for rural communities.
“This one is designed to deliver a plan,” Preston said. “The type of plan is based on the desire and need of you guys [members of the community].
“We really rely on you guys to tell us what you want,” Preston added, including that the success of the plan comes from that very communication.
“We are not really here to present finished ideas, we are very much still listening,” Kevin Guenther, a landscape architect for Ragan-Smith Associates said, adding that they do plan to have the process completed by July 1.
Mayor Pat Ford said it was now time to look at “what’s next” in regards to pedestrian walkways and bicycle trails.
Opportunities, as presented at the meeting, include:
• Expand existing greenway with connection to Martin Methodist College and downtown;
• Improve bike and pedestrian facilities throughout Downtown Pulaski and connect a loop greenway system to city recreational facilities;
• Connect the main Martin Methodist College campus with the east campus with bike and pedestrian trails;
• Expand and improve public space in Downtown Pulaski around the historic Courthouse;
• Explore possible solutions to downtown parking issues;
• Leverage stronger community engagement through greenway and bicycle trail organizations and invest in existing trail enhancements;
• Expand multi-modal facilities to the west side of town where the majority of commercial establishments are located;
• Connect to Richland Creek with bike and pedestrian facilities and add river access points;
• Capture interest in cultural and recreational opportunities in Southern Tennessee and out of North Alabama to bring visitors and investors relative to the greenway system;
• Explore possible Rails to Trails facility on former rail bed to the south;
• Continue to pursue more grant and funding sources for multi-modal transportation; and
• Need for more trailheads and wayfinding at key destination points in the community and along the existing greenway.
Once information is processed the issue will go back to city leadership, with two public meetings scheduled during the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s work session June 1 and regular session June 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.