Pulaski Police continue to investigate a Friday morning wreck on West College Street that claimed the life of a West Tennessee man.
Earl F. Johnson, 52, of Germantown, Tenn., was extricated from his vehicle and transported by Giles EMS to STRHS Pulaski and later to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Johnson died as a result of the injuries he suffered during the crash.
The wreck occurred at 9:11 a.m. Aug. 20 on West College Street in front of White and Stafford Rent to Own and Ned’s Car Care. Pulaski Police are still investigating with assistance by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
PPD Lt. Joey Turner said the Ford EcoSport driven by Johnson was traveling west at a high rate of speed when it struck the rear of a Toyota Tundra driven by Kathy Durham of Prospect. Durham was transported by Giles EMS to STRHS Pulaski with non-life threatening injuries.
Why the car was traveling at such a high rate of speed is part of the ongoing investigation, according to Turner, who noted that it could possibly have been a medical event.
After the initial collision, Durham’s truck was pushed into the White and Stafford parking lot. Johnson’s vehicle flipped at least twice across the road before coming to rest in the Ned’s Car Care parking lot.
Pulaski Police were assisted at the scene by the Pulaski Fire Department and Giles County Fire and Rescue volunteers, who extricated Johnson from his vehicle and helped with traffic control. Giles County EMS responded with two ambulances and other personnel.
