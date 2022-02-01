After more than a decade of no consideration, the state’s Property Tax Freeze Act was once again suggested during the Giles County Legislative Committee’s meeting last week.
“I think it’s time the county puts this in effect because a lot of counties are doing it,” Commissioner Tommy Pollard said, adding that some elderly people are drawing not much more than $300 a month to pay for their electric bills, medicine, phone bills…
“We need to take care of our elderly,” Pollard said.
The committee heard the property tax freeze would keep property taxes of those who qualify from going up and would only apply to their primary residence and up to five acres.
Giles County Tax Accessor Tommy Hyatt said the freeze is based on income and not by age and must be reapplied for every year.
“I see what some of these people bring home,” Giles County Trustee Janice Curtis said. “You don’t know whether they are eating or paying an electric bill or buying their medicine. They are doing without something.”
Curtis said 461 low-income Giles County residents who are 65 and older are currently receiving state tax relief toward their property taxes, this year being $154.
In 2008 voters across the state of Tennessee said they wanted county’s to have the authority to opt into the property tax freeze in addition to the tax relief already provided by the state.
“I personally feel like we already have a program that’s pretty much doing what we want it to do and maybe not enough people that know about it,” Commissioner Erin Curry said.
Commissioner Roger Reedy said he understood it to be if you qualify for the property tax relief you would also be eligible for the property tax freeze.
“If you are low income, I don’t care if you are 62 or 67 you still should get tax relief,” Commissioner Mike Cesarini said. “We are saying that 65 is a magic number… it doesn’t sound fair to me.
“Just because you are 66 you don’t have a tax increase, but if you are 64 you have a tax increase.”
Cesarini said it also sounded like a lot a paperwork and a possibility for fraud.
Commissioner Duane Jones said according to the comptroller’s office, only 23 counties in Tennessee have applied for the property tax freeze, with the last one being added in 2012, and 23 cities have the property tax freeze.
“I think we need to look at what was approved by the voters of the county and follow through with it,” Commissioner David Wamble said.
“I’d like to see it,” Jones said. “If it actually passed or not, we need to see it.”
Commissioner Stoney Jackson said he thought the committee needed to “know all the ins and outs” of the property tax freeze and that Curtis and Hyatt needed to look into information on it as well.
Jackson said another meeting could be held after all the information was reviewed.
“We need to straighten this out one way or another,” Jackson insisted.
The committee approved to enact the resolution for the property tax freeze as it is today to go to full commission.
Following the legislative meeting, the commission’s School Committee:
• Approved a budget amendment for the purchase of school buses and a TVA STEM Grant that was a 100 percent grant for $27,500: Minor Hill - $2,500, Richland School - $5,000, Pulaski Elementary School - $5,000, Giles County High School - $5,000, Bridgeforth Middle School - $5,000 and Southside - $5,000.
