Is the Giles County Agri Park a revenue-generating, self-sufficient part of the county or is it a taxpayer-funded park?
That ongoing question was addressed at the March meeting of the Giles County Agri Park Board of Directors, with some financial information provided to possibly help.
Agri Park Board Chairman Matt Rubelsky, a District 4 county commissioner, provided the financial information he collected following the board’s February meeting where questions were asked concerning park revenues and costs.
Pulling revenue information for 2019, 2018 and 2022, Rubelsky said the park’s average revenues for those years was between $8,000-$10,000.
For the past two years, the park has been budgeted approximately $30,000 each year, with money added to the budget each year, including the purchase of a mower for $15,486 in the current budget.
The Agri Park has $19,000 left to spend in the current budget.
“Ultimately, the reason I brought this up is are we revenue-generating, or does it need to be funded?” Rubelsky asked. “I’m just showing the facts of what we’ve got. If we’re spending $40,000 and making $8,000-$10,000, it needs other types of funds in order for the park to suffice.”
Rubelsky said he tried to provide the information requested at the last meeting to help those who will make the decisions understand what the financial status of the park is.
“Is the Agri Park not a service to our county as a county park,” District 7 County Commissioner Judy Pruett asked. “Is it supposed to be a revenue generator?”
Rubelsky stressed that he was not saying either way, but trying to answer the previously presented questions.
“Historically, I think we as taxpayers perceive our county parks are available to anyone in the county as part of our benefit of paying Giles County taxes,” Pruett said. “If it’s not that, perhaps we shouldn’t call it the Giles County Agri Park.”
Agri Park board member Pat Ford said he sees that as a decision for the county commission to make.
The board continued to work through the details of its recently passed bylaws.
Ford questioned how replacements are determined for board members who are absent or for seats on the board that go vacant.
The main issues of the discussion centered around the difference between a vacancy and an absence. Also among the issues discussed is how vacancies on the different types of seats on the board are filled.
Ford said his issue isn’t as much with how any of the issues are actually resolved in the bylaws, but that once decisions are made, the bylaws are followed.
Several word changes and possibilities for clarifying the bylaws were proposed, but no vote was taken on those proposals at the March meeting.
In other business during its March meeting, the Agri Park Board:
• Heard some of the park needs including two or three loads of gravel; batteries for emergency lights in the bathrooms; and exhaust fans replaced in bathrooms.
Rubelsky said the Agri Park budget has $19,000 and suggested it be used on some of the needs mentioned.
• Heard that the radio auction and Career Expo at the Agri Park were both very successful.
