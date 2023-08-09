A long list of county-owned buildings, most in various states of disrepair, are the targets of an upcoming vote of the Giles County Commission to assess capital needs.
With an assessment of what would be considered the most important buildings owned by the county, a plan for expected costs and schedules can be developed, Giles County Executive Graham Stowe told the majority of the members of the county commission in July.
“We don’t have a capital improvement plan that addresses all facilities and assesses the condition of the systems of each,” Stowe told what was effectively a combined meeting of the commission’s Budget and Building committees. “We need a better plan for expenses coming down the pipe as well as a replacement schedule.”
The result of the meeting was two-fold. First, budget committee members voted unanimously to recommend spending $80,000 to move forward with schematic designs of the Giles County Courthouse. Second, the budget committee voted 4-3 to recommend the full commission move forward with $94,000 to assess as many as six county buildings for the purposes of determining what is needed now and will be needed for those buildings in the future.
Both of the budget committee recommendations are scheduled to be considered for final approval by the full 21-member Giles County Commission when it meets Aug. 21.
Harvey Schwager with OHM Architect firm explained both proposals to commissioners at the meeting.
OHM has already done an assessment of the Courthouse and previously made a presentation to commissioners. The $80,000 recommended at the meeting is for design schematics based on the assessment.
Schwager said those schematics will take approximately six to eight months to complete and would be used by a construction manager at risk to provide a construction budget, assist with phasing and decisions, and bid the project.
The schematic design, Schwager explained, is the point where the overall design concept of the work to be done to the Courthouse, and the basic
outlines of the scope of work are defined.
The process will include a description of the anticipated work that would be required.
The most pressing need for the historic Giles County Courthouse is exterior and structural concerns identified in the initial assessment.
“You can see the deterioration actively happening on the building,” Schwager said, recommending that the “first bite” on the Courthouse is the exterior repairs. “We have to establish a total project budget, everything, so we can see as far down the road as we can.”
As discussion began among county officials, Stowe asked “What is the cost of doing nothing?”
Referring to a commissioner’s comments that taxpayers they talk to don’t want the commission to spend the kind of money it will take to repair the Courthouse, Stowe asked what those taxpayers are going to do if the building continues to deteriorate and is lost.
Schwager said the result of that scenario would be the county spending $50 million to replace the Courthouse instead of $5-15 million to repair the one they have.
District 1 Commissioner Erin Curry stressed the importance of making sure the historic Courthouse is taken care of properly.
“There will be a lot more people mad if we lose the Courthouse,” she said.
District 7 Commissioner Shelly Goolsby pointed to costly delays in starting to work on the county’s school buildings.
“Can we not learn from the school system?” Goolsby said. “What we’re doing at the high school today started about eight years ago. We kept going on and on and on until what was $16 million for all the schools is now $20 million for three schools. We need to step up.”
District 6 Commissioner Evan Baddour, a local attorney, and District 2 Commissioner Tracy Wilburn each questioned why safety inside the Courthouse was not among Schwager’s proposals for Phase I.
Stowe said he is currently working on an application for the a Courthouse safety grant that could help with those costs.
Budget committee members voted unanimously to recommend the full commission fund the $80,000 for the Courthouse schematic drawings with the funds expected to come from the county litigation fund of approximately $600,000.
Other County Buildings
The discussion of Schwager’s $94,000 proposal to start the assessment of other county buildings brought less of a consensus among commissioners.
Schwager said the county needs an assessment of its building so the commission can decide where and when money is going to be spent on them.
The assessment, he said, will allow a database to be created on each of the buildings assessed, including the conditions of the buildings and their systems.
“This will allow us to predict over five to 10 years what money the county will need to come up with and to predict and repair items before they fail,” Schwager said.
The $94,000 price tag was expected to cover the assessment of six pre-chosen buildings, but questions by commissioners concerning which of the 15 county-owned buildings should be assessed resulted in quite a bit of discussion, but no true determination of which buildings should be included in the assessment. Stowe estimated the cost to assess all the county’s buildings, not including the Courthouse and schools, at $270,000.
Much like what was already done at the Courthouse, Schwager said a team from OHM would spend approximately three weeks measuring and evaluating the condition of the buildings chosen for assessment, then create drawings. Using OHM’s experience, Schwager said the initial assessment drawings could be used to make projections concerning the useful life expectancy of buildings and their systems as well as cost projections.
Stowe said the $94,000 cost of the assessment would come from the county’s Hotel Motel Tax fund for buildings.
“You’re doing preliminary work to make sure the future expenses aren’t going to be even more exorbitant,” Stowe said, alluding to car maintenance. “If you commit $94,000 there will be a multitude of return on that.”
The budget committee voted 4-3 in favor of recommending the $94,000 for county building assessments. Voting in favor were commissioners Curry, Judy Pruett (District 7), Matt Hopkins (District 4) and Terry Jones (District 2). Voting against were commissioners David Adams (District 3), Gayle Jones (District 5) and Evan Baddour (District 6).
Which buildings would be assessed was not recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.