Giles County Property Transfers for April 12, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
30275 Paysinger Lane, Leah Lewter Carter et al to Mark Clinard Concrete & Construction Inc., $30,000.
30275 Paysinger Lane, Mark Clinard Concrete & Construction to Cody Barron, $80,000.
2nd District (Prospect):
Vinta Road, Wallicia Kim Smith, Executrix, et al to The Wilson Family Trust et al, $0.
Vinta Road, The Wilson Family Trust et al to Wallicia K. Smith et vir, quitclaim.
911 Poplar Hill Road, Buford Marty Clemmons et ux to Jose A. Collazo et ux, $274,900.
4th District (Minor Hill):
Salem Road, Donald Albert Haney et al to Charles D. Haney, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
5th District (Bodenham):
2167 Powdermill Hill Road, Daniel Gene Kermicle, Trustee, et al to Kathy J. Kermicle, quitclaim.
Puryear Road, Kelly M. Southall, Trustee, et al to Leonard Chatman, $30,000.
6th District (Goodspring):
Oak Grove Road, Amy Kathleen Mitchell Downs to John Matthew Mitchell, $20,500.
Chestnut Grove Road, Nicole J. Curry to Robert A. Forino et ux, $125,000.
Chicken Creek Road, Barry L. Clarke et ux to Barry L. Clarke et ux, quitclaim.
7th District (Pulaski):
Sunset Drive, Tyler L. Coulter et ux to Donald Gavin III, $300,000.
210 West Poplar Street, J. Michael Dillingham et ux to Nicholas B. Basquill White et ux et al, $209,900.
109 West Madison Street, Joe F. Fowlkes to Ronald Bryan Brindley Jr. et ux, $225,000.
105 Edgehill Drive, James A. Easley to Blue Skies Living Trust, quitclaim.
117 Edgehill Drive, James A. Easley to Blue Skies Living Trust, quitclaim.
113 Edgehill Drive, James A. Easley to Blue Skies Living Trust, quitclaim.
568 Blooming Grove Road, Village Capital & Investments LLC to Stoll Properties LLC, $203,601.
1304 Carroll Drive, Jimmy R. Ferrell et ux to Jimmy Ray Ferrell, Trustee, quitclaim.
424 West Poplar Street, Jimmy Ray Ferrell et ux to Jimmy Ray Ferrell, Trustee, quitclaim.
309 West Jefferson Street, Jimmy Ray Ferrell et ux to Jimmy Ray Ferrell, Trustee, quitclaim.
1102 Paulk Lane, Jimmy R. Ferrell et ux to Jimmy Ray Ferrell, Trustee, quitclaim.
515 South Cedar Lane, David V. Nichols et ux to Christopher Shaw et ux, $255,000.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
Elkton Pike Road, John Martin Newby, Personal Representative, to John Martin Newby, Trustee, quitclaim.
9th District (Elkton):
999 Lake Logan Road, Joshua J. Painter to Rob Starzec, $225,000.
10th District (Beech Hill):
Gunter Ridge Road, Radach & Johnson LLC to Mackenzie Alise Bishop et vir, $296,900.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
6725 Beech Hill Road, Toni Vogel, Surviving Tenant, to Chance Rogers, $374,900.
13th District (Richland):
131 Silverado Trace, Debra Jewell, As Administratix, et al to Debra Jewell, quitclaim.
14th District (Yorkley):
2171 Shuler Branch Road, Andrew Smith et ux to Andrew Smith et ux, quitclaim.
Smith Hollow Road, Devon B. Underwood to Glenn Ishee et ux, $65,250.
15th District (Lynnville):
Waco Road, Jason A. Wheeler to Matthew Blake Wheeler et ux, quitclaim.
16th District (Buford Station):
2997 Clear Creek Road, Barbara Gisella Carranza Leon, Personal Representative, to Barbara Gisella Carranza Leon, $0.
19th District (Campbellsville):
4157 Rhea Branch Road, Michelle Stiteler to Scott Inman, $45,000.
2799 Rose Hill Road, Bethany Liefeld et al to Alam LLC, $60,000.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
2215 Elkton Pike, Thomas C. Wallace to Matt Wedgman, $30,000.
22nd District (Wales):
2059 Mines Road, John Corbin to Roger Owens, $122,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al - and others, et ux - and wife, et vir - and husband.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.