Giles County Property Transfers for April 19, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
22089 Austin Whitt Road, Jana Green et al to Alexis Moore et al, $162,500.
26050 Ashton Lane, Tristan Brown to Jordan L. Street et ux, $373,000.
Savings Center Drive, Joseph D. Stagner et ux to Justin Fisher, $70,000.
3rd District (Stella):
Cowhorne Hollow Road, Mary H. Rutledge to William Key Longshore et al, $17,000.
4th District (Minor Hill):
Tacketts Branch Road, Louis Lee Hathcoat to Samuel Dewayne White, quitclaim.
1592 Liberty Hill Road, Susan Hardy Campbell to Michael Ray Dalton Campbell, quitclaim.
Hulsey Branch Road, Lercy Owen et ux to Jordan Cannon Farms LLC et al, $513,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
547 Cleveland Street, Jeremy Kelly, Administrator, to Karen Sorrow et vir, $120,000.
339 East Washington Street, Timothy Edwin Hendrickson et ux to Robert Thomas Gordon, $250,000.
111 North Ingram Street, Danny L. Ransom et ux to Amber Reynolds, $135,000.
Beech Hill Road, Larry A. Mize to Curry Farms Real Properties LLC, $850,000.
2106 Beech Hill Road, Roger L. Townsend to Curry Farms Real Properties LLC, $60,000.
Beech Hill Road, Lynn S. Clark et al to Curry Farms Real Properties LLC, $320,055.
430 East College Street, Ricky A. Taylor et al et ux to William G. Abernathy, $250,000.
622 East Jefferson Street, Sophea Layten Dunnavant to Vernon Lee Trozzi, $183,900.
518 Childers Street, Joseph C. McElroy et ux to Charles Morris, quitclaim.
9th District (Elkton):
6294 Elkton Pike, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Christopher M. Medford et ux, $51,000.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
Big Spring Hollow Road, Rendol W. Harris to Allen Brent Lee, quitclaim.
12th District (Riversburg):
Odd Fellows Hall Road, Jeffery Lee Warren et ux to Joshua James Wilson et ux, $655,000.
14th District (Yorkley):
3596 Rhea Branch Road, Jonathan Andrew Dewar et ux to Raymond John Dewar et ux, $300,000.
3860 Rhea Branch Road, Irving Senn et ux to Ashley S. Smith, quitclaim.
3860 Rhea Branch Road, Ashley S. Smith to Stacey W. Smith et ux, $0.
15th District (Lynnville):
629 Fry Branch Road, Raleigh N. Calkins to Raleigh Nicole Calkins, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
16th District (Buford Station):
3709 Buford Station Road, Jack H. Yokley et al to Jack H. Yokley et ux, $0.
19th District (Campbellsville):
Rose Hill Road, Barbara G. Stokes, Personal Representative, to Demitri Stokes Bowen, quitclaim.
Tatum Road, Barbara G. Stokes, Personal Representative, to Demitri Stokes Bowen, quitclaim.
22nd District (Wales):
Campbellsville Road, Mark Phelps et ux to Brandon Miller et ux, quitclaim.
Ball Hollow Road, Matthew Larson to Robert A. Niesiobedzki et ux, $58,000
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
