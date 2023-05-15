Giles County Property Transfers for April 26, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
Pheasant Run Drive, Dawn Barisa et al to Glenn Scott Faulk, $27,500
4th District (Minor Hill):
Highway 11, Stacia S. Appleton to Michael L. Goode, $5,000.
1060 Junus Jackson Hollow Road, Albert Kevin Killen, Trustee, et al to Albert Kevin Killen, Co-Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
5th District (Bodenham):
Dry Weakley Road, MGT Land Company LLC to Brandon Griffin et ux, $0.
6th District (Goodspring):
2450 Oak Grove Road, Amy Kathleen Mitchell Downs to Bobby Powell et ux et al, $82,000.
1073 Hilltop Drive, Jeffrey Adams et ux to Jeffrey David Adams, Trustee, quitclaim.
201 Solomon Road, Joseph W. Matt Sr., Trustee, et al to Janet Leister, quitclaim.
7th District (Pulaski):
489 Bennett Drive, James I. Greene, Trustee, et al to James I. Greene, quitclaim.
530 East Washington Street, Mitzi Foster to Todd Foster, quitclaim.
330 West Washington Street, Lonnie Jay Morrow to Kendall Vandiver Jr., $70,000.
1203 Carroll Drive, Kayla Schulte to Ronald William Shirey III et ux, $235,000.
1426 West College Street, Kathey Herrington to Hugh Herrington, quitclaim.
191 Byrd Road, The Estate of James S. West et al to Lydia Allison Riggin, $206,000.
555 Valley View Drive, Taylor Constructors LLC to Eugene V. Hancock II, $212,500.
9th District (Elkton):
825 Market Street, Debbie Kay Pope, Trustee, et al to Sachin Dev et ux, $40,000.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
445 Powell Chapel Road, Michael Todd Foster to Mitzi Dee Foster, quitclaim.
12th District (Riversburg):
4165 Haywood Road, Dee Gordon Curry to Robert Sims Curry, quitclaim.
14th District (Yorkley):
274 Johns Cemetery Road, John Corbin et al to Mark Plaisance et al, $199,000.
15th District (Lynnville):
1504 Main Street, Lena Taylor et al to Thomas Edward Charbonneau et al, $205,000.
17th District (Brick Church):
Blackburn Hollow Road, PSA 121 LLC to Brent W. Whiddon et ux, quitclaim.
Blackburn Hollow Road, Brent W. Whiddon et ux to Benjamin Wayne Whiddon et ux, $600,000.
Blackburn Hollow Road, Brent W. Whiddon et ux to Benjamin Wayne Whiddon et ux, $150,000.
19th District (Campbellsville):
1466 Womble Ridge Road, Richard E. Crawford et ux to Steven C. Crawford, quitclaim.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
Elkton Pike, Timothy Loyd Davis to Timothy Loyd Davis et ux, $0.
5641 Bethel Road, Karin Renate Morley et vir to John Howard Morley, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
