Giles County Property Transfers for April 5, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
1364 Dixon Town Road, Joshua Berlin to Jason Froman, $25,000.
5th District (Bodenham):
2683 Fleeman Road, Marcus Duane Garner to Marcus D. Garner et ux, $0.
6th District (Goodspring):
2005 Crescentview Road, Legacy Farm Group LLC to David Johnson et ux, $85,000.
206 Lanier Private Lane, Gary Lee Scott et ux to Thomas Stefanile, $243,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
1025 Jackson Drive, Constance Gilbert Esmond et vir to Michael Shane Pierce et ux, $248,000.
104 Sunset Drive, William Gregory Pickett et ux to James William Ayres et ux, $261,500.
641 Fairlane Drive, Jerry F. Jay Raney II to Mark W. Sweeney, $200,000.
Lewisburg Highway, Windol Troy Storey to Michael McElrath et ux, $72,900.
236 Longmeadow Circle, Loretta Glover to Amanda D. Hargrove, $100,000.
Red Bud Lane, Wanda D. Rose to Lori Warren, $9,000.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
Tarpley Shop Road, Larry G. Pressnell et ux to David Lee Dale, $234,455.
9th District (Elkton):
1801 Vinta Mill Road, Troy Hodge to Dean E. Rose, quitclaim.
10th District (Beech Hill):
8080 Beech Hill Road, Garret Laarman to Garret Laarman et ux, quitclaim.
14th District (Yorkley):
4990 Rea Branch Road, Russell S. Dickey et ux to Andrew Dickey et ux, $250,000.
1375 Powdermill Hill Road, John A. Killgore et ux to Jeffrey Robert Beathard et ux, $260,000.
16th District (Buford Station):
540 Clear Creek Circle, Michael A. Trigona et ux to Daniel Paul Crowe et ux, $345,000.
17th District (Brick Church):
Lewisburg Highway, Rosibel P. Govern et al to William H. Coble Jr., $406,400.
18th District (Shores Mill):
4590 Fall River Road, Jerry Nave to Michelle Leigh Roberts et al, quitclaim.
19th District (Campbellsville):
Munro Road, Martha Joyce Alred, Personal Representative, to Betty Ann Messer et al, quitclaim.
1495 Rose Hill Road, Dawn Garcia et al to Dawn Garcia, quitclaim.
1435 Rose Hill Road, Dawn Garcia et al to Bobby Burchell Jr., quitclaim.
20th District (Pisgah):
245 Loyd Road, Chery E. Garber to Edward Mac Kidd et ux, $289,000.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
117 Sugar Tree Road, David Kirkpatrick et ux to Michael J. Salas et ux, $585,000.
23rd District
1680 Dellrose Road, Deeann B. Dean et vir to Christopher Kenneth Mares et ux, $488,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
