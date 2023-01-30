Giles County Property Transfers for Aug. 10, 2022.
1st District (Ardmore):
3 Union Hill Road, John Scott Hastings to Landon Taylor et ux, $52,500.
Elk Street, Thad Barnett, Trustee, et al to Barnett Family LLC, quitclaim.
Austin Street, Alexander Spiller Way, Successor Trustee, to Gary Adams et ux, $298,500.
2nd District (Prospect):
380 Liberty Circle, Todd H. Hancock, Successor Trustee, to John Corbin, $35,417.95.
4th District (Minor Hill):
Dyestone Branch Road, Thomas Erbin Read et ux to Douglas James Duquaine, Trustee, $172,000.
Minor Hill Highway, Patsy Davis et al to Travis Lewter et ux et al, $60,000.
5th District (Bodenham):
800 Horne Hill Road, Susan Lewellyn et al to Stephen L. Lewellyn, $2,500.
6th District (Goodspring):
Muck Hollow Road, Mark M. Holt to David R. Long et ux, $277,550.
1241 Oak Grove Road, Rebecca A. Huntley to Michael Falcon Brown et al, $300,000.
Chestnut Grove Road, Michael David Watson et ux to Empire Builders 1 LLC, $50,000.
Chestnut Grove Road, Nicole J. Curry to Joseph L. Irwin, $88,500.
7th District (Pulaski):
735 Red Bud Lane, Christopher Paul Helton et al to Christopher Paul Helton et ux, $0.
1324 Sunnybrooke Court, Meagan A. Golden et al to Christopher L. Robbins et ux, $189,900.
1168 Bledsoe Road, Adam C. Hickman to Jay Alexander Pylant et ux, $176,000.
247 Glendale Drive, Estate of Grace Anne Meier to Kristi Lynn Watson, $0.
903 Rackley Drive, Estate of Grace Anne Meier to Rachel Tate, $0.
331 Valley View Drive, Estate of Grace Anne Meier to Kristi Lynn Watson, Trustee, et al, $0.
9th District (Elkton):
382 Lake Logan Road, Charles E. Hughes et ux to Charles Edwin Hughes II, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
1841 Lake Logan Road, Paul Metcalf to Rachel Garvin, $50,000.
13th District (Richland):
Apple Hill Road, Hubert Schmidt et ux to Hayden Morris, $12,000.
Old Apple Hill Road, Alberto Marques, Trustee, et al to Ryan Dunavant et ux, $1,200,000.
14th District (Yokley):
Pumping Station Road, Tony Oliver, Devisee, et al to Richard D. Reed Jr. et ux, $280,000.
900 Waldrop Road, James Larry Hines to Tammy Hockman et vir, $467,500.
2000 Locke Road, Henry A. Starling et ux to John Moser, $650,000.
15th District (Lynnville):
Main Street, Peter Elskamp to Leigh Ann Quigley, $375,000.
14932 Ella West Circle, Randy A. Thurman et ux to Alicia Marie Thurman, Trustee, quitclaim.
Ella West Circle, Randy A. Thurman et ux to Alicia Marie Thurman, Trustee, quitclaim.
13412 Columbia Highway, Cheryl D. Davis to Jarett Davis, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
16th District (Buford Station):
Burch Lane, Ron Lampley et al to Willie James Miller Jr., $285,000.
18th District (Shores Mill):
3334 Fall River Road, Volbuild LLC to Collin S. Basilius, $250,000.
19th District (Campbellsville):
Tatum Road, George Hann IV et ux to Abelardo Rivera et ux, $450,000.
20th District (Pisgah):
235 Loyd Road, Bessie P. Watson to Brien Allen Sponaugle et ux, $220,000.
Tarpley Shop Road, Victor Whitt et ux to Charles Anthony Osani et ux, $100,000.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
Fiducia Road, Larry Sparkman et ux to George Edward Currie Jr., $40,000.
22nd District (Wales):
1920 Rebecca Drive, Rebecca Ann Ingle to Tracy Dunavant et ux, quitclaim.
23rd District (Bryson):
Bryson Road, Phyllis M. Gaines to Jon D. Turner et ux, $350,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
