Giles County Property Transfers for Aug. 16, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
1919 Pleasant Hill Road, Jonathan Leonard to Janelle Cresci, $187,900.
3rd District (Stella):
West Prong Shoal Creek Road, Ronald Preston Boyd to Judy C. Merritt, $665,000.
4th District (Minor Hill):
Minor Hill Road, Rickey Cheatham to Rickey A. Cheatham et ux, quitclaim.
924 Dillon Lane, Deanna M. Carroll to Christina M. Girten, quitclaim.
5th District (Bodenham):
Choates Creek Road, James H. Kemp II et ux to Richard T. Dillon, quitclaim.
23750 Highway 64 West, Terry L. Warner to Bobby Joe Hargrove et al, $180,000.
6th District (Goodspring):
6487 Minor Hill Highway, Jimmy Ray Williams to Berlin Estates LLC, $40,000.
2552 Donahue Creek Road, Cassandra Kay Tomerlin to McKenzie Candice Rose, quitclaim.
2032 Donahue Creek Road, Catherine W. Peacock to Christopher Edward Hayes et ux, $106,000.
4443 Minor Hill Highway, Taylor Gray McMichael LLC to Headlands Residential Series Owner, $180,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
619 Yokley Lane, Marlene Houston to Marlene L. Chuck Houston, quitclaim.
1414 West College Street, PTMT Real Estate LLC to GPB Partners LLC, $875,000.
114 Mimi Circle, Maudessa Young Faulkner to Erick Steven Bonifacio Ventura et ux, $50,000.
419 East Woodring Street, Oak Creek Ventures LLC to Artistry Construction and Remodeling LLC, $50,000.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
Powell Chapel Road, Amanda Kendall to Eduard Kushnir, $13,800.
150 Krapps Subdivision Road, Jeannette M. Lackey to Jordan Michael Staggs et ux, $225,000.
12th District (Riversburg):
102 Fiddlers Court, Neal Bass to Donald W. Ward et ux, $45,000.
123 Fiddlers Court, Neal Bass to Lacy McAllister et al, $279,900.
15th District (Lynnville):
4171 Ella West Circle, Randy A. Thurman et ux to Justin Self et ux, $80,000.
17th District:
9148 Lewisburg Highway, Mary Elizabeth Holley to Anita Kay Thompson, Trustee, quitclaim.
19th District (Campbellsville):
Rose Hill Road, Robert Franklin Jr. to Pyramid Land LLC, $50,000.
6177 Little Dry Creek Road, Frederick O. Gullatt et ux to Frederick Otis Gullatt, Co-Trustee, quitclaim.
20th District (Pisgah):
125 Pisgah Pike, Daniel Llewellyn McRae to Sheila Wells, $190,000.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
Fiducia Road, Larry Sparkman et al to Angela Thompson et al, quitclaim.
22nd District
2040 Ball Hollow Road, Kimberly Newsome to Lance Bodeen et ux, $350,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
