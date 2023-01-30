Giles County Property Transfers for Aug. 17, 2022.
1st District (Ardmore):
30291 Sims Street, Paul G. Spence to Ryan J. Kennedy, $269,000.
3rd District (Stella):
Stella Road, Tracy Barnes to Jacob L. Francoeur et ux, quitclaim.
5th District (Bodenham):
3686 Muckle Branch road, Peter U. Gingerich et ux to David M. Haynes et ux et al, $325,000.
6th District (Goodspring):
Scenic Circle, David Kirkpatrick et ux to Jeremy Allen Kirkpatrick et ux, $75,000.
Fall River Road, Ronnie Dwight Thomas et al to Connie Hickman, quitclaim.
5720 Minor Hill Highway, Andrew M. Hoover, Administrator CTA, et al to Michael Glen Haney, $0.
7th District (Pulaski):
442 Longmeadow Circle, Juana Monreal to Diamond Property Investments LLC, quitclaim.
306 South Seventh Street, Ronald Brindley to Ronald Brindley et ux, quitclaim.
126 Stonecreek Drive, Taunia Padgett et ux et al to Nikki R. Crews et vir, $265,000.
524 Childers Street, Karen Wallace Sorrow et vir to Foxwood Properties LLC, $69,000.
533 Spofford Street, Terry W. Harrison et ux to Foxwood Properties LLC, $90,000.
210 Turner Street, Karen Wallace Sorrow to Foxwood Properties LLC, $69,000.
522 Spofford Street, Thomas C. Wallace, Trustee, et al to Foxwood Properties LLC, $55,000.
626 Childers Street, Thomas C. Wallace, Trustee, et al to Foxwood Properties LLC, $49,900.
209 Turner Street, Kyle C. Wallace et ux to Foxwood Properties LLC, $59,000.
820 West Madison Street, Alan Weisenburger et ux to Bullpen Properties Inc, $110,000.
334 West Poplar Street, Ronnie Brindley to Ronald Brindley et ux, quitclaim.
Sumpter Street, William Richard Abernathy Jr. et al to Joseph Cayce Abernathy et ux, quitclaim.
247 Al Roman Road, Ryan S. Dunavant et ux to Terry Bates, Trustee, et al, $625,000.
616 Third Street, Harry Lee McKinney et ux to David S. Thurman, Trustee, et al, $85,000.
1014 Brindley Drive, Charles D. Ball et al to Sonya Cherie Gann et al, $230,000.
116 North Second Street, J.J. Brindley to College Warehouse LLC, $1,050,000.
10th District (Beech Hill):
Beech Hill Road, Linda W. Munson et ux to William Peck et al, $15,000.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
925 Sumac Road, Paul Bates et ux to Sumac RD Holdings LLC, $2,350,000.
12th District (Riversburg):
Maxwell Hill Road, Garland E. Chapman et ux to David Wagoner, $50,000.
600 North Madison Street, Zhengrong Charles Li et ux to State of Tennessee, $0.
14th District (Yokley):
6293 Campbellsville Road, Richard L. Thompson et ux to Richard Folsom et ux, $274,000.
15th District (Lynnville):
4167 Ella West Circle, James Ross et al to Leah Steen et al, $505,000.
719 Waco Road, Tara Bullard et al to Daniel Manson et ux, $500,000.
16th District (Buford Station):
Odd Fellows Hall Road, Sheila Burchell to Christopher Ryan Fralix, $7,000.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
5786 Bethel Road, Rita Langford et vir to Rebecca A. Huntley et al, $75,000.
22nd District (Wales):
1735 Industrial Loop, James D. Treadway et ux to Royce Glenn Pruett, $40,000.
3201 Ball Hollow Road, Donald Hull to Rocky Bue Construction LLC, $199,800.
23rd District (Bryson):
Hidden Hollow Road, Rachel Bradford to Rebecca Riehle et ux, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
