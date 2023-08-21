Giles County Property Transfers for Aug. 2, 2023.
4th District (Minor Hill):
575 Davis Hollow Road, Jimmy Wilson et al to Janet Jones, $90,000.
5th District (Bodenham):
955 Womble Ridge Road, Charles S. Inman et ux to Miguel Angel Garcia Suarez, $330,000.
43 Bolin Road, Jamie Birdsong to Alysha Ann Grievious, $395,000.
2925 Hams Creek Road, Raven Johnson to Tad Ratliff, quitclaim.
2925 Hams Creek Road, Tony Dale Ratliff to Tad Ratliff, quitclaim.
6th District (Goodspring):
1727 Oak Grove Road, Regina Pratt to Tammy Louria, $55,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
302 South Fourth Street, Terry Stone to Terry Stone, Trustee, quitclaim.
763 Blooming Grove Road, Dennis Eric Dilbeck et al to Jon Paul Hilgert et ux, $230,000.
1032 Freda Street, Mary Regina Marbut et al to David Wade McKnight Jr. et ux, $106,000.
1141 Bledsoe Drive, Terry Stone to Terry Stone, Trustee, quitclaim.
Chestnut Street, Matthew House of Praise Missionary Baptist Church to Myles Brothers Construction LLC, $60,000.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
350 Reece Lane, Hugh Herrington to Kathey Herrington, quitclaim.
9th District (Elkton):
1549 Lake Logan Road, Dennis S. Painter et ux et al to Daniel Bayless Waldrum et ux, $335,000.
10th District (Beech Hill):
1200 Access Road, Cliff Garner et ux to Sachin Dev et ux, $75,000.
12th District (Riversburg):
420 Old Campbellsville Road, Neal Nass to Timothy Neyman, $269,900.
14th District (Yorkley):
Campbellsville Pike, David Lee Adams et al to David Lee Adams, Co-Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
15th District (Lynnville):
4105 Fry Branch Road, David Keith Weatherford et al to Kara Sustic, $288,000.
17th District
3058 Tunnel Hill Road, David Robinson et al to Gary Williams et ux, $249,900.
8998 Lewisburg Highway, Jesus Villa et ux to Miguel Gomez et ux, $530,000.
18th District (Shores Mill):
Fall River Road, Douglas W. Williamson et al to Pamela B. Williamson et al, quitclaim.
968 Lee Chapman Road, Felicia Bell to Greg Owens, $10,000.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
232 Old Walls Road, Rex Beddingfield to Caleb Wood, $175,000.
22nd District (Wales):
2220 Cherry Drive, Jason Barnett et ux to Jackson Shrake, $214,900.
District Unknown:
U.S. Highway 31, The Industrial Development Board of the City of Pulaski to Integrity Holdings Company, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
