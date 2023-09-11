Giles County Property Transfers for Aug. 23, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
30681 Smith Avenue, John M. Johnson III et ux to Leona Wannette Bradley, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
Pleasant Hill Road, Ronnie Springer to David C. Ugarte et al, $5,000.
3617 Pleasant Hill Road, Ronnie Springer to David C. Ugarte et al, $415,000.
2nd District (Prospect):
Prospect Elkton Road, Robert Nolan Liles to Robert and Dorothy Liles Family Living Trust Agreement, quitclaim.
3rd District (Stella):
Gilbert Road, Regina Denise Stenson Wallace et al to Regina Denise Stenson Wallace, Trustee, quitclaim.
4th District (Minor Hill):
566 Salem Road, Rodney Gene Norwood to Damien Cole et al, $235,000.
Little Texas Road, Mary Lou Cox et vir to Miguel Herrara Guzman et al, $220,000.
5th District (Bodenham):
Hurricane Creek Road, Harry L. McKinney et ux to Amanda McKinney Hargrove, quitclaim.
6th District (Goodspring):
2712 Donahue Creek Road, James M. Smith to Angela Smith Ford, quitclaim.
3119 Minor Hill Highway, Kathy Pritt Price et al to Kathy Pritt Price, quitclaim.
1285 Chicken Creek Road, Barry L. Clarke et ux to Michael R. Fincher, $254,000.
Chestnut Grove Road, Steven B. Pierce et al to Johnathan Ishee, $70,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
Columbia Highway, Wild Olive Group LLC to Jeffery Vincent Burton et ux, $149,900.
812 Miles Road, Jimmy Wilson et al to Rini Miles Galla, Trustee, $210,000.
329 West Washington Street, Regina Marie Laglia Brown to William Yost et ux, $185,000.
532 Maple Street, Wilson & Associates PLLC to Larry Cox et al, $52,757.99.
905 Abernathy Drive, Mary Ann Lewter et al to Jacob Leonard Johnson, $186,500.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
Highway 64 East, David F. Kirk et ux to Freda A. Kirk, Trustee, quitclaim.
2149 Elkton Pike, Jimmy Wilson to Jimmy Wilson et al, quitclaim.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
5270 Lewisburg Highway, Smith Remodeling & Properties LLC to Jessica Nozicka et al, $125,000.
12th District (Riversburg):
4320 Clear Creek Road, Joyce A. Hamilton to David Mottos et ux, $399,000.
14th District (Yorkley):
3001 Shuler Branch Road, Jonathan Owens et ux to Lorraine M. Denman, $383,499.
Parrish Hollow Road, Brittney Hickman to Randall Lee Hickman, quitclaim.
Parrish Hollow Road, Brittney D. Hickman to Randall L. Hickman, quitclaim.
Parrish Hollow Road, Brittney Hickman to Randall Hickman, quitclaim.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
203 Sugar Tree Lane, Robert N. Liles et ux to Robert Liles, Trustee, quitclaim.
5641 Bethel Road, John Howard Morley, Trustee, et al to Ronald Merrol Larson Sr. et ux, $449,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
