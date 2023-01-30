Giles County Property Transfers for Aug. 24, 2022.
1st District (Ardmore):
Gowan Road, Beverly Bishop Woodall to Richard Chadwick Dunnavant, $101,000.
30288 Austin Street, David A. Pryor et ux to the Jeffrey Williams 2017 Revocable Living Trust et al, $195,000.
Fort Hampton Street, Westcorp LLC et al to Barnett Family LLC, $77,700.
3rd District (Stella):
2957 Case Road, Mark J. Hostrander et ux to Mark J. Hostrander et ux, quitclaim.
4th District (Minor Hill):
Powell School Road, Tad Alec Kopp et al to Paul J. Milton, $41,998.
6th District (Goodspring):
450 Cheatham Lane, Kent S. Barber to Jimmy Wilson et al, $66,000.
Nancy Green Ridge Road, Dennis Kimbrough et ux to David Ashley Kimbrough et ux, quitclaim.
145 Dickson Marks Road, Erin Evans et al to Shane C. Evans et ux, $0.
1521 Mill Street, Tiffany Lynn Slaton to Nicholas M. Pelfrey et ux, $226,000.
Minor Hill Highway, Brandon Clay Moss to William R. Palmer et al, quitclaim.
7th District (Pulaski):
630 East Jefferson Street, Kent S. Barber to Jimmy Wilson et al, $90,000.
564 East Madison Street, Meredith Randolph to Meredith Randolph et al, $96,600.
275 North Crescentview Road, Danny Johnson et ux to Kenneth R. Thomas et ux, $715,000.
600 Maple Street, Yolanda R. Angus to Anthony Cain Hall, $85,000.
820 West Madison Street, Bullpen Properties Inc. to Redeemed Real Estate LLC, $165,000.
1991 Vales Mill Road, Michael Harbison to James Michael Graham et ux, $70,000.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
150 Cobb Lane, Roy Alvin Struble et ux to Floyd Adams et al, $195,500.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
441 Powell Chapel Road, Tommy Lane Riddle to Chasity Brooke Smith, $214,000.
14th District (Yokley):
1835 Blue Branch Road, Carl M. Pigg et ux et al to David Vincent Evans et ux, $745,000.
859 Mack Branch Road, Mary Jennifer Emerson to Joseph Engelhardt et al, $400,000.
15th District (Lynnville):
Fry Branch Road, Matthew Holden Langford to Chesley Nicole Lowery et al, $299,800.
2440 Happy Hill Road, Frank M. Adelman et ux to Helen Roudi, Co Trustee, quitclaim.
755 Lynn Creek Road, Steven C. Hickman et ux to Adam Hickman, $101,700.
16th District (Buford Station):
350 Clear Creek Circle, Daniel Jason Whorton to Charles Smotherman, $240,000.
20th District (Pisgah):
Lanier Road, Hunter C. Young, Administrator, et al to Hunter C. Young, quitclaim.
125 Green Valley Road, Jay Alexander Pylant to Robert Crafton et ux, $149,900.
Franklin Hayes Road, Nancy W. Hayes to Patrick Adam Hayes et ux, $255,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.