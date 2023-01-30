Giles County Property Transfers for Aug. 3, 2022.
1st District (Ardmore):
369 Old Highway 31, James Ryan Locker et ux to Kurt David Thurston, $560,000.
3rd District (Stella):
Edmundson Road, Joseph L. Livermore et al to William A. Bee, Co Trustee, et al, $105,357.
4th District (Minor Hill):
Salem Road, Joel George Iacono to Joel George Iacono, quitclaim.
590 Jackson Hollow Road, Shelby T. Tankersley et al to Erika P. Thigpen, $176,000.
Salem Road, Melissa Jane Thompson et vir to Lesmore Properties LLC, $180,000.
Puncheon Road, James Thomas Smith, Executor, et al to James Thomas Smith, $0.
1190 Powell School Road, Cynthia Stevenson et al to Anastasia Lynne Harlan et vir, $316,000.
6th District (Goodspring):
State Route 11, Michael A. Obarr to Michael A. Obarr et ux, $0.
595 Short School Road, Zachari N. Bassham et ux to Travan Newton et al, $175,000.
175 Scenic Court, Bobby E. White et ux to Bobby Ervin White, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
7th District (Pulaski):
515 South Cedar Lane, Melanie J. Terry to David V. Nichols et ux, $239,900.
419 East Woodring Street, Timothy D. Padgett, PA Substitute Trustee, to Federal National Mortgage Association, $79,811.42.
Highway 31 South, James L. Knight Sr. to KMG Ventures LLC, quitclaim.
1006 Wilson Lane, Darrell Wayne Birdsong to Kenneth Leon Christian et ux, $325,000.
502 Culpepper Street, Tony Reynolds et al to Kayla L. Reynolds, quitclaim.
417 West Flower Street, Patrick S. Sewell et ux to Kimberly Seaman et al, $282,500.
160 Ninth Street, Bobby White et ux to Bobby Ervin White, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
304 Mill Street, Bobby E. White et ux to Bobby Ervin White, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
505 West College Street, Bobby E. White et ux to Bobby Ervin White, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
936 West College Street, Bobby E. White et ux to Bobby Ervin White, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
936 West College Street, Bobby E. White et ux to Bobby Ervin White, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
942 Mill Street, Bobby E. White et ux to Bobby Ervin White, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
937 West College Street, Bobby E. White et ux to Bobby Ervin White, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
1010 Bledsoe Road, Bobby E. White et ux to Bobby Ervin White, Trustee, et al, quitclaim
10th District (Beech Hill):
499 Hagan Hill Road, Patricia Madewell et al to Yvette E. Pate et vir, $170,000.
12th District (Riversburg):
126 Sunrise Ridge Road, Bradley Kent Childres et ux to Aaron Scott Burklow et ux, $349,000.
14th District (Yokley):
3875 Campbellsville Pike, Jerry Wendell Flowers, Devisee, et al to Jimmy Ray Flowers, $137,500.
3875 Cambellsville Pike, Jimmy Ray Flowers to Jimmy Ray Flowers et ux, $0.
15th District (Lynnville):
30691 Mill Race Drive, Barry A. Hopkins et ux to Barry and Melissa Hopkins Revocable Trust, quitclaim.
Fry Branch Road, Mary Collier to Dewayne Horne et ux et al, $175,000
18th District (Shores Mill):
1569 Johnson Branch Road, Joann Price to Paul S. Price, quitclaim.
1345 Shores Road, Savannah L. Alsup et al to Alan Wade Foust Jr. et ux, $235,000.
19th District (Campbellsville):
472 Dunavant Road, Connie J. Moates to Henry Stephen Moates, Co Trustee, quitclaim.
1196 Rose Hill Road, Kenneth R. Thomas et ux to Jeffery McWilliams et ux, $425,000.
20th District (Pisgah):
Indian Creek Road, Eastel H. Meadows Jr. et ux to SourceSouthern LLC et al, $57,000.
23rd District (Bryson):
571 Hidden Hollow Road, Betty S. Jones et vir to Betty S. Jones et vir et al, $9,300.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
