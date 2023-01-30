Giles County Property Transfers for Aug. 31, 2022.
1st District (Ardmore):
25400 Industrial Road, Shani Sai LLC to Shani Sai LLC, $597,700.
3rd District (Stella):
1084 Turner Road, Gina L. Slatton to Jeffrey Bruce Morgan et ux, $78,000.
1084 Turner Road, Jeffrey Bruce Morgan et ux to William Carl Woodard Sr., $88,000.
6th District (Goodspring):
917 Kathleen Drive, Debbie Wilburn to Luis Monreal et ux, $145,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
534 East College Street, Terry W. Harwell et al to Kristi Garrett et vir, $320,000.
921 Morgan Street, Susan W. Galpin to Jo Ann Price, $163,000.
838 Ragsdale Lane, William L. Houston et ux to John C. Stonehouse, $37,500.
9th District (Elkton):
Elkton Road, Valerie F. Slayton to Jeffery W. Slayton et ux, quitclaim.
6501 Elkton Pike, Matthew H. Woods to Levi Ray et ux, $339,000.
10th District (Beech Hill):
3328 Diana Road, Kenneth B. Kirby et ux to John Eicher et ux et al, $478,000.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
111 Sumac Road, J&W Holdings to Sumac Rd Holdings LLC, $1,162,300.
12th District (Riversburg):
Maxwell Hill Road, Tony Edward Gann to Tony Edward Gann et ux, quitclaim.
Pigeon Roost Road, Patricia McGrew West to Justin Chase Bishop et al, quitclaim.
14th District (Yokley):
14410 Cambellsville Road, Robert Haumaier Jr. et ux to Gelacio M. Padilla, $300,000.
Shuler Branch Road, Richard Grant Calvert to Wendell R. Ketchum et ux, $185,000.
391 Dickey Road, Marc Millikan to Noah D. Gingerich et ux, $157,000.
2515 Smith Hollow Road, Jeffrey Owens, Co Trustee, et al to Regina Lester, $114,900.
15th District (Lynnville):
3725 Ella West Circle, Justin Davis et al et ux to Anthony Allen Tucker II, $267,300.
1105 Robertson Fork Road, Shawn A. Wilson et ux to Blue Creek Partners LLC, $900,000.
440 Off Main Street, Debra Gail Hines to Phillip Reynolds et ux, quitclaim.
16040 Columbia Highway, Joseph Lelyn Gideon et al to Carter L. Prescott et ux, $252,500.
Abernathy Road, George A. Helton et ux to Tina Marie Hickman et vir, quitclaim.
156 High Street, Aleister Morningstar et al to Calista Faith Barberi, quitclaim.
17th District (Brick Church):
2549 Diana Ridge Road, Kelly R. Bratton et ux to Cara L. Greene et vir, $600,000.
Tunnel Hill Road, David Robinson et al to Edward B. Tankersley et ux et al, $288,000.
19th District (Campbellsville):
2310 Rhea Branch Road, Gary R. Baker, Devisee, et al to Analiese Baggett, $104,500.
Campbellsville Hill Road, John O. Eicher et ux to Randy Hill et ux, $90,000.
20th District (Pisgah):
148 Pisgah Pike, Chelsey M. Curry to Denise R. Doyal, $184,900.
620 Mitchell Road, LLG Trustee TN LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, $67,525.11.
2800 Tarpley Shop Road, Orlando Lima Jr. et ux to Orlando Lima Jr., Trustee, et al, $0.
23rd District (Bryson):
Dellrose Road, Christopher A. Gray et ux et al to Christopher A. Gray et ux, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
