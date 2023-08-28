Giles County Property Transfers for Aug. 9, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
26928 Elk Street, Kendal K. Neill to Bhumik Patel et al, $130,000.
1579 Pleasant Hill Road, Davin Sparks to Davin Sparks et ux, quitclaim.
31119 Valley Lane, Stephanie R. Ferguson to Raymond Wayne Hargrove, quitclaim.
31259 Valley Lane, Raymond Wayne Hargrove et al to Stephanie R. Ferguson, $55,000.
2nd District (Prospect):
Vinta Mill Road, Anthony Quinn Wilson to Christopher L. Griffin, $3,000.
3rd District (Stella):
581 Goresville Road, Nicholas Bradley McDonald et ux to Diana Lorio, $34,000.
Stella Road, Terry Risner to Nathan Pugh et ux, $330,000.
4th District (Minor Hill):
1108 Dillon Lane, Harold F. Young to Harold F. Young et ux, quitclaim.
5th District (Bodenham):
Chestnut Grove Cemetery Road, Odis R. Draper et ux to Robbie Loring McDowell et ux, $295,000.
6th District (Goodspring):
2325 Elkton Pike, James Michael Butler, Trustee, et al to Mark Bruna, $196,900.
643 Nancy Green Ridge Road, Phyllis Johnson et al to Phyllis Smith et vir, quitclaim.
1820 Loraine Avenue, Lorene Glover Campbell to Andrew Tomlin, $180,000.
Stella Road, Dennis Hagood to Jackson Seals et ux, $60,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
534 East Washington Street, Nathan Owens et ux to Franklyn Arody Abac Gramajo, $27,500.
101 Mimi Circle, David D. Stevens et ux to Michael McConnell et ux, $430,000.
700 East Jefferson Street, Tabitha Miller et al to Paul K. Gentry et ux, $209,500.
1420 West College Street, JMB FP Investment Company LLC to Realty Income Properties 30 LLC, $2,428,570.
277 Chapman Lane, David Berry Cooper to Stefani Giliam, $40,000.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
White House Lane, William Riley Rackley II to William Riley Rackley III et ux, quitclaim.
8424 Highway 64 East, Joe R. Fite to Joe Robert Fite, Trustee, quitclaim.
U.S. Highway 64, Joe R. Fite to Joe Robert Fite, Trustee, quitclaim.
Cobb Lane, Joe R. Fite to Joe Robert Fite, Trustee, quitclaim.
1250 Allen Aymett Road, Stanley Wayne Ferguson to Stanley Wayne Ferguson, Co-Trustee, quitclaim.
9th District (Elkton):
8300 Elkton Pike, Katie Sistar to Carolyn Halstead et vir, quitclaim.
Market Street, Mary Gwendle Smith McFarland to Robert Smith McFarland et al, $2,000.
Market Street, Robert Smith McFarland to Susan McFarland Cornelison et vir, $2,000.
5797 Elkton Pike, Keith T. Brown et ux to Paul Anthony Laipply, $150,000.
3960 Elkton Pike, Vonda Jones to Vonda Lee Jones, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
Elkton Pike, Vonda Lee Jones to Vonda Lee Jones, Trustee, quitclaim.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
900 Sumac Road, Brandon Wade Hardy et al to Dennis Shepherd et ux, $220,000.
12th District (Riversburg):
Pigeon Roost Road, Madison Burkhead to Justin Chase Bishop, quitclaim.
125 Fiddlers Court, Neal Bass to Harry Robin Burnett et ux, $295,000.
13th District (Richland):
487 Mount Olive Cemetery Road, Gerald R. Burns et al to James Robert Burns, Trustee, quitclaim.
14th District (Yorkley):
2150 Morrow Branch Road, Vicki Fitch to James Parsons, quitclaim.
1925 Factory Creek Road, Midland Trust Company Custodian et al to Charles Steen, Trustee, $100,000.
15th District (Lynnville):
1644 Fairview Road, William Jones Robins Jr. to Jack Martin Hewitt, $32,000.
103 Handschug Lane, Timothy E. Soro et ux to Five Star Restoration LLC, $69,900.
18th District (Shores Mill):
White Road, Brenda Gail Howell Kennedy, Executrix, to Alison Carlisle, $70,000.
Chapman Hollow Road, Travis Keagle et ux to Thomas Keagle et ux, $23,997.
Old Agnew Road, Lita Perry et al to David W. Miller et al, $115,000.
19th District (Campbellsville):
127 Childress Road, Archer Farms LLC to Michael D. Bishop et ux, $392,594.
20th District (Pisgah):
681 Indian Creek Road, Danika Crigger et al to Timothy Austin Young, $120,000.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
615 Hurd Road, Jeremy Allen Kirkpatrick et ux to John R. Morton et al, $1,800,000.
23rd District
Bunker Hill Road, Wanda W. Gowan et al to Mason Majors, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
