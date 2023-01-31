Giles County Property Transfers for Dec. 14, 2022.
1st District (Ardmore):
31500 Drivers Lane, Jacobbi Daniel Olive, Devisee, et al to L and L Equipment Sales LLC, $375,000.
4th District (Minor Hill):
1024 Sam Davis Circle, Phyllis B. Smith to Barry J. Smith et al, $259,950.
691 Puncheon Road, James Thomas Smith, Executor, to James Thomas Smith, $0.
5th District (Bodenham):
Puryear Road, Joe A. Newton et al et ux to Anita Jo Hensiek et al, quitclaim.
7th District (Pulaski):
321 East Washington Street, Kent S. Barber to Jimmy Wilson et al, $60,000.
219 East Cemetery Street, Chris A. Buehler to Chris A. Buehler, quitclaim.
229 East Cemetery Street, Chris A. Buehler to Chris A. Buehler, quitclaim.
Lane Circle, Caulyne Cross to Robert Cross et al, quitclaim.
704 East College Street, Phillip Henson et ux to William Eric Phillips, $345,000.
236 Robin Hood Road, Caleb H. Capshaw et ux to Louis Woods et ux, $230,000.
Poplar Street, Mary Ann Lewter et al to Mary Ann Lewter et vir, $87,500.
Longmeadow Circle, Mary Ann Lewter et al to John L. Millican III, Trustee, et al, $141,000.
418 South Rhodes Street, Kent S. Barber to Jimmy Wilson, $123,000.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
445 Pisgah Pike, John J. Aherne et ux to Karissa Lynn Cross et al, $420,000.
480 Leatherwood Creek Road, Glen Edwards et ux to Steve R.Tinker et ux, $348,000.
460 Ables Lane, Chad W. Lightner to Timothy Higgins, $315,000.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
264 Johns Cemetery Road, Donna Bass to Shavonda M. Polk, $117,500.
3893 Beech Hill Road, Hastings Poarch to Alisha Collins Bucca et al, $295,000.
15th District (Lynnville):
1325 Main Street, Charles W. Bertino et ux to Breeanna M. Pollock et vir, $200,000.
Yorkley-Waco Road, Steven Charles Hickman to Steven Charles Hickman et ux, quitclaim.
16th District (Buford Station):
412 Carroll Ridge Road, Karen Kressenberg et al to Jackie W. Britton et ux, $215,500.
1941 Odd Fellows Halls Road, Gregory N. Butler et ux to Bradley K. Childress et ux, $50,000.
18th District (Shores Mill):
Shannon Creek Road, Kimberly T. Shults to Edward Michael Sieja, $115,000.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
209 Sugar Tree Lane, James A. Gerlach to Jason Fugleberg et ux, $380,000.
22nd District (Wales):
280 Deerfield Lane, Janice J. Duncan to Amy Sims, $260,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
