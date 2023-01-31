Giles County Property Transfers for Dec. 21, 2022.
1st District (Ardmore):
26091 Pheasant Run, Bobby Rhue et ux to Shannon J. Hernandez et vir, $380,000.
23000 Austin Whitt Road, John T. Helm IV et ux to Heather Acosta et vir, $233,200.
3rd District (Stella):
Shoal Creek Road, Hearts Fancy LLC to William S. McCurry et ux, $2,500.
6th District (Goodspring):
Lambs Ferry Road, John Matthew Mitchell, Executor, et al to Ann Mitchell Patricia Trust Agreement, quitclaim.
7th District (Pulaski):
430 Fort Hill Drive, Taylor Constructors LLC to Robert A. Haas et ux, $330,000.
512 East College Street, Lynn D. Caruthers to David Shippert et ux, $250,000.
1855 Richland Road, Mark Chan to Michael Wayne Tankersley et ux, $149,900.
616 East Jefferson Street, James D. Davis et ux to Oscar R. Mendez et ux, $160,000.
415 Spofford Street, Derrick Cothern et ux to Foxwood Properties LLC, $55,000.
433 Jones Street, Lonnie Jay Morrow to Foxwood Properties LLC, $41,200.
224 South Rhodes Street, Karen Wallace Sorrow to Foxwood Properties LLC, $70,000.
601 Hickory Drive, Thomas C. Wallace, Trustee, to Foxwood Properties LLC, $85,000.
225 South Rhodes Street, Karen Wallace Sorrow et vir to Foxwood Properties LLC, $50,000.
828 Old Rocky Road, Thomas C. Wallace, Trustee, to Foxwood Properties LLC, $97,000.
1024 Lewisburg Highway, Lonnie Jay Morrow to Foxwood Properties LLC, $103,000.
836 West Madison Street, Thomas C. Wallace, Trustee, to Foxwood Properties LLC, $90,000.
603 Victoria Street, Lonnie Jay Morrow to Foxwood Properties LLC, $77,250.
209 Thomas Street, Lonnie Jay Morrow to Foxwood Properties LLC, $51,500.
993 Lewisburg Highway, Lonnie Jay Morrow to Foxwood Properties LLC, $87,550.
112 Edgehill Drive, Michael Cody Kimbrough to Foxwood Properties LLC, $136,900.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
960 Tarpley Shop Road, Gilbert Douglas Ingram et al to Doug Ingram, Co Trustee, et al, $0.
9th District (Elkton):
Prospect Elkton Road, William Lucian McCormack to Elk River Land Company LLC, $921,655.
Prospect Elkton Road, William Lucian McCormack to James Newby et ux, $231,630.
1801 Lake Logan Road, Dennis S. Painter et ux et al to Madeline Moore, Trustee, $225,000.
10th District (Beech Hill):
Gunter Ridge Road, Radach & Johnson Homes LLC to Tony T. Hill et ux, $5,000.
13th District (Richland):
Brick Church Road, Sandra H. Sands to Robert Wilburn Sands, quitclaim.
14th District (Yokley):
1308 Mack Branch Road, Marty Hawkins et al to Erika Baillargeon et vir, $108,000.
18th District (Shores Mill):
Old Rackley Road, Carol Watkins to Jonathan Watkins et al, quitclaim.
20th District (Pisgah):
Bunker Hill Road, Glen Edwards et ux to Rose Holdings LLC, $160,000.
102 Pisgah Pike, Donald Joines to Chanel Ann Taylor, $52,500.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
Chatman Hollow Road, Pineoak Farm LLC to Diana L. Paul, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.