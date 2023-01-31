Giles County Property Transfers for Dec. 28, 2022.
3rd District (Stella):
Stella Road, Robert Michael Dickenson to Kevin Ray Anthony, $20,000.
6th District (Goodspring):
100 South Tidwell Circle, Joshua Drake Porter et al to Jeremy P. Lanier et ux, $257,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
411 Spofford Street, Mike Hasting et ux to Johnathon McElrath et ux, quitclaim.
207 North Cedar Lane, Tennessee 2 LLC to Hailey Edgemond, quitclaim.
461 Longmeadow Drive, Pete Abdo to Sherri Ann Gatlin, $117,000.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
Leatherwood Creek Road, William Roger Bledsoe to Regina Faye Collins et vir, quitclaim.
9th District (Elkton):
6501 Elkton Pike, Levi Ray et ux to Kelsey Lee Faivre et vir, $375,000.
10th District (Beech Hill):
Old Highway 64, Kirk Logan III to Kelly Blane Webb et ux, $25,000.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
390 Sumac Road, Joshua Edward Wise to State of Tennessee, $0.
12th District (Riversburg):
240 Campbellsville Road, Luke Williams et ux to Joel K. Geiger et ux, $196,500.
1080 Shady Lane Road, Shady Lane LLC to John Gray et ux, $67,000.
15th District (Lynnville):
407 Mill Street, Amy Janine Coblentz to Marcie Lyn Hadley, $117,000.
Long Street, Sara H. Page to J.D. Page Jr. et ux, quitclaim.
16th District (Buford Station):
Buford Station Road, Jack Herschel Yokley, Personal Representative, to Jack H. Yokley et ux, $0.
150 Bills Road, Linda Spelger Schmidt to Hubert A. Schmidt, quitclaim.
18th District (Shores Mill):
430 Fort Hill Drive, Alicia M. Williamson to Rafael D. Williamson, quitclaim.
2770 Fall River Road, Terry L. Rutherford et ux to Kelsey Paige Davis, $32,000.
3150 Hurricane Creek Road, Tonya Lynn Potts, Surviving Tenant, et al to Thomas C. Wallace, Trustee, et al, $60,000.
19th District (Campbellsville):
880 Rose Hill Road, Marvin L. Shrader to Marvin L. Shrader et ux, quitclaim.
Campbellsville Road, Michelle Stiteler, Personal Representative, to Michelle Stiteler, $0.
New Hope Cemetery Road, Michael Paul Dunavant et al to Michael Paul Dunavant, quitclaim.
New Hope Cemetery Road, Michael Paul Dunavant et al to Regina Taylor, quitclaim.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
3100 Prospect Road, Stephen D. Hood et ux to Kelli Bassham et vir, $45,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
