Giles County Property Transfers for Dec. 7, 2022.
4th District (Minor Hill):
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Giles County Property Transfers for Dec. 7, 2022.
4th District (Minor Hill):
Puryear Road, Kristen L. Hagood et vir to Jon Brewer et ux, $24,750.
5th District (Bodenham):
1705 Gimlet Creek Road, Laurie Ann Wade, Administrator, et al to Laurie Ann Wade, Executor, et al, quitclaim.
1705 Gimlet Creek Road, Laurie Ann Wade, Executor, et al to Laurie Ann Wade, quitclaim.
Fleeman Road, Laurie Ann Wade, Administrator, et al to Laurie Ann Wade, Executor, et al, quitclaim.
Fleeman Road, Laurie Ann Wade, Administrator, et al to Laurie Ann Wade, Executor, et al, quitclaim.
Fleeman Road, Laurie Ann Wade, Executor, et al to Laurie Ann Wade, quitclaim.
Fleeman Road, Laurie Ann Wade, Executor, et al to Laurie Ann Wade, quitclaim.
Weakley Creek Road, William F. Watkins et ux to Joseph F. Watkins et ux, $115,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
510 North Third Street, Laurie Ann Wade, Administrator, et al to Laurie Ann Wade, Executor, et al, quitclaim.
510 North Third Street, Laurie Ann Wade, Executor, et al to Laurie Ann Wade, quitclaim.
568 Blooming Grove Road, Brock & Scott PLLC to Village Capital & Investment LLC, $202,841.99.
326 West Shoal Street, Sharon Newton Medley to Sharon Newton Medley, quitclaim.
521 South Fourth Street, Sharon Newton Medley to Sharon Newton Medley, quitclaim.
312 West Shoal Street, William B. Simpson Jr. to Renee Beddingfield, $131,500.
9th District (Elkton):
Lake Logan, Maxie E. Manale to Charlene B. Stewart, quitclaim.
14th District (Yokley):
Blue Branch Road, David Kersey et al to Brandi Chapman, quitclaim.
15th District (Lynnville):
Long Street, J.D. Page Jr. et ux to Sara H. Page, quitclaim.
18th District (Shores Mill):
Agnew Road, Jackie G. Smith to Sydnee G. Smith, quitclaim.
22nd District (Wales):
Industrial Loop Road, Marianna Elizabeth Brumit to Christopher L. Brumit, quitclaim.
1460 Little Dry Creek Road, Benjamin G. Page et ux to McKenzie Ellen Teasley, $240,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.