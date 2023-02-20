Giles County Property Transfers for Feb. 1, 2023.
4th District (Minor Hill):
4th District (Minor Hill):
Davis Hollow Road, Deborah Joan Britt to Kenneth Britt Jr., quitclaim.
1457 Powell School Road, Joyce Berger to Eric Paul Pickett, $261,320.
6th District (Goodspring):
1049 Hilltop Drive, Diana Lyashuk to Jared Caleb Behel et ux, $315,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
1360 Ragsdale Lane, Israel E. Rascon to Michael L. Hasting et ux, $490,000.
1854 Patrick Road, Sherry W. Adams to Billy Wayne Adams et ux, quitclaim.
2240 Lewisburg Highway, Deborah J. Britt to Kenneth Britt, quitclaim.
State Highway 31-A, Deborah J. Britt to Kenneth Britt Jr., quitclaim.
213 South Rhodes Street, Gwendolen Estates LLC to Jimmy Wilson et al, $95,000.
605 East Jefferson Street, Jerry Fearnside to Charles Calvin Dickey, $70,000.
9th District (Elkton):
6294 Elkton Pike, Wilson & Associates PLLC et al to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, $66,391.46.
12th District (Riversburg):
2000 Columbia Highway, Chuck Braden et al to Hershel Scott Braden Jr. et al, quitclaim.
14th District (Yokley):
State Highway 166, Peter Michael Conti to Martin D. Scott, quitclaim.
274 Johns Cemetery Road, Wilson & Associates PLLC, Successor Trustee, to John Corbin et al, $99,500.
15th District (Lynnville):
13494 Columbia Highway, Cassondra Elliott to Joyce E. Parker et vir, $250,000.
2029 Fairview Road, Otis Steele to Otis Steele et ux, quitclaim.
20th District (Pisgah):
149 Pisgah Pike Road, John M. Thompson et al to Will Sinclair, $160,000.
22nd District (Wales):
241 Garland Drive, Stevie C. Walker to Shelia A. Walker, quitclaim.
23rd District (Bryson):
3187 Newman Road, Malcom Moore et ux to Jeremy Atkins et ux, $150,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
