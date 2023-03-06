Giles County Property Transfers for Feb. 15, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
Old Highway 31, Shereda Harney Lee to Shereda Harney Stewart et vir, quitclaim.
Elk Street, Janet Sanders, Attorney in Fact, et al to Ty Curry, $315,000
2nd District (Prospect):
1010 Case Road, Jeffrey Lynn McNant to Jada Miller et al, $90,000.
4th District (Minor Hill):
Cow Street, Faye C. Norwood to Tammy B. Haney, quitclaim.
Cow Street, Stacy Norwood to Tammy B. Haney, quitclaim.
5th District (Bodenham):
Puryear Road, Joseph Austin Aka Newton to Anita Jo Hensiek et al, quitclaim.
6th District (Goodspring):
Chestnut Grove Road, Nicole J. Curry to Steven B. Pierce et al, $65,000.
1727 Oak Grove Road, Darryl Smith, Devisee, et al to Regina Pratt, $30,000.
506 Oak Grove Road, Brenda Anne Rutherford et al to Karen W. Sorrow et vir, $40,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
210 McLean Street, Jerry A. Riggal to Angelica Castro Ibarra et vir, $16,500.
1300 Meadowbrook Drive, J.W. Allen to Sheila Faye Ordway, quitclaim.
North Sam Davis Avenue, James I. Greene to Ryan Dunavant, $30,000.
135 South Ingram Street, Stacy L. Kerr Burrow to Dylan Joseph Johnson et ux, $108,000.
1427 Paulk Lane, Gwendolen Estates to Greg Wood et ux, $120,000.
Braly Lane, Crystal G. Greene, Clerk & Master, to James Ed. Murrey et al, $338,988.
9th District (Elkton):
6294 Elkton Pike, Wilson & Associates PLLC to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, $66,391.46.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
1448 Williams Hollow Road, Teddie L. Stone to Teddie L. Stone et ux, quitclaim.
Gunter Hollow Road, Barry Scott Gunter to Barry Scott Gunter et al, quitclaim.
12th District (Riversburg):
4704 Pigeon Roost Road, Susan Lowry to Sara LoiusMorton, quitclaim.
13th District (Richland):
140 Erickson Drive, Margeaux E. Molnar to John C. Molnar, quitclaim.
15th District (Lynnville):
James Hollow Road, Brenda Hickman Edwards et al to Michael Hartley, $25,000.
18th District (Shores Mill):
1155 Johnson Branch Road, James Mark Harmon et ux to James Teegarden et ux, $385,000.
20th District (Pisgah):
Cedar Hurst Lane, Stanley Kimbrall et al to Stanley Ernest Kimbrell, Trustee, quitclaim.
991 Mitchell Road, Lynne Busby et vir to Jesse R. Busby et ux, $259,600.
Cedar Hurst Lane, Stanley Kimbrall et al to Stanley Ernest Kimbrell, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
2835 Elkton Pike, Andrew Crocker et al to Andrew Crocker et ux, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
