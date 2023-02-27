Giles County Property Transfers for February 8, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
18383 Locust Lane, Mark Scott et al to Jessica Head, $5,000.
26180 Main Street, R&C Enterprises to NYSA Investment Inc., $700,000.
2nd District (Prospect):
1522 Poplar Hill Road, Zachary Denzel Adams to Chris Burgess, $110,000.
4th District (Minor Hill):
Cow Street, Judy Stewart to Tammy B. Haney, quitclaim.
Cow Street, Cindy Landham to Tammy B. Haney, quitclaim.
Cow Street, Nick Norwood to Tammy B. Haney, quitclaim.
6th District (Goodspring):
Donahue Road, John T. Curry et al to Curry Farms Real Properties LLC, quitclaim.
Donahue Road, Curry Farms Real Properties LLC to Jason Lee Barnett et ux, $158,500.
7th District (Pulaski):
418 A/B South Second Street, Lonnie Jay Morrow to First Baptist Church of Pulaski Inc., $75,000.
525 East Washington Street, Jeffrey Bruce Morgan et ux to Sherman Vanmeter et ux, $290,000.
275 Chicken Creek Road, Frank Craft to Marvin Lyle, quitclaim.
Abernathy Drive, Rebecca S. Heater et al to Nathan Lugert et ux, $81,997.92.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
115 Cobb Lane, Zachary Q. Gann to Jacqueline L. Gann, quitclaim.
Beech Hill Road, Terrell Pitts to Alison Harvey et vir, $500.
9th District (Elkton):
N/A, John Martin Newby, Personal Representative, to John Martin Newby, Trustee, quitclaim.
Baugh Road, John Martin Newby, Personal Representative, to John Martin Newby, Trustee, quitclaim.
10th District
573 Old Highway 64, Kelly Blane Webb et ux to Kelly B. Webb, Trustee, quitclaim.
14th District (Yorkley):
5544 Cambellsville Pike, Kayla Johnson to Double H Investments LLC, $175,000.
Hodge Road, Cindy Massey to Cindy Massey et vir, quitclaim.
15th District (Lynnville):
Yokley Road, Sandra H. White et al et vir to The Larry Thomas and Sandra Hickman White Family Trust, quitclaim.
Highway 31, Larry T. White et ux to The Larry Thomas and Sandra Hickman White Family Trust, quitclaim.
16th District (Buford Station):
1941 Odd Fellows Hall Road, August Boggs et al to Bradley K. Childres et ux, quitclaim.
1941 Odd Fellows Hall Road, Bradley K. Childres et al to Makenna G. Edde, $50,000
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al - and others, et ux - and wife, et vir - and husband.
