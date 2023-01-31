Giles County Property Transfers for Jan. 11, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
25570 Park Road, Crunk Properties LLC to John W. Crunk Jr., $251,300.
32079 Ardmore Ridge Road, Corey Faulkner Caldwell et vir to Christopher Glenn Wilson et ux, $70,000.
2nd District (Prospect):
Liberty Circle, Rafael Caballero et ux to GL Land LLC, $45,000.
5th District (Bodenham):
1316 Powdermill Hill Road, Ford J. Robbins to Sam Hostetler et ux, $450,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
407 McGrew Street, Seth Hall to Citizens Realty Group LLC, quitclaim.
217 East Jefferson Street, William C. Holley to Christopher Darold Moon et ux, $120,000.
236 Robin Hood Road, Louis Woods et ux to Louis W. Woods, Trustee, et al, $0.
Stewart Drive, Thomas Eugene Dunnivant, Executor, to Thomas Eugene Dunnivant, quitclaim.
9th District (Elkton):
707 Market Street, George Wynne Newman Jr., Executor, to George Wynne Newman Jr., quitclaim.
10th District (Beech Hill):
395 Center Point Road, Jerry B. Shackelford, Successor Trustee, to Michael Zachary Adams et ux, $32,875.
14th District (Yokley):
17266 Campbellsville Road, Madonna Osborne to Sage Mauk et ux, $750,000.
18th District (Shores Mill):
825 Shannon Creek Road, Earl Sean Nave et ux to Earl Sean Nave, quitclaim.
20th District (Pisgah):
Indian Creek Road, SourceSouthern LLC et al to Steve Priest et ux, $65,000.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
205 John Brownlow Road, Terry W. Risner to Stevan Swanner et ux, $239,900.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
