Giles County Property Transfers for Jan. 18, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
26287 Main Street, Growl LLC to Viaan173 LLC, $411,000.
2nd District (Prospect):
170 Old Poplar School Road, Rubin Lublin TN PLLC, Substitute Trustee, to The Bank of New York Mellon, $28,117.54.
3rd District (Stella):
Dog Branch Road, John Matthew Mitchell, Trustee, to Jo Ann Mitchell, quitclaim.
4th District (Minor Hill):
Cow Street, Nevin Norwood to Tammy B. Haney, quitclaim.
Cow Street, Tia Boner et al to Tammy B. Haney, quitclaim.
23200 Highway 64 West, Timothy Miller et ux to Kristopher E. Burchell et ux, $530,000.
2461 Bodenham Road, Timothy Miller et ux to Kristopher E. Burchell et ux, $300,000.
2217 Salem Road, Lesmore Properties LLC to Jennifer True Christa, $295,000.
6th District (Goodspring):
1415 Oak Grove Road, Michael Bailey et al to Steven C. Penn et al, $204,900.
2285 Nancy Green Ridge Road, Mike Henson et al to Ryan Montgomery et ux, $173,000.
Oak Grove Road, John Matthew Mitchell, Trustee, to Amy Kathleen Mitchell Downs, quitclaim.
Oak Grove Road, John Matthew Mitchell, Trustee, to John Matthew Mitchell, quitclaim.
7th District (Pulaski):
543 East Madison Street, Gary Wayne Walls et ux to Seth David Bush et ux, $220,000.
Minor Hill Road, Freedom Land Company LLC to Bartt R. McCormack et ux, quitclaim.
408 McKibbon Lane, Sommer Rayne Mitchell to James W. Fyffe et ux, $305,000.
619 Red Bud Lane, Christy Anna Sullivan, Executrix, et al to Christy Anna Sullivan et al, $0.
West College Street, Bue Brothers Builders LLC et al to IMB FP Investment Company LLC, $430,000.
1142 East Jefferson Street, James Anthony Green to John Clair Derryberry II, $200,000.
1660 Vales Mill Road, Glen Edwards et al to Cameron Trae Hernandez et ux, $225,000.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
Bluebird Lane, Sarah Wong Tahiri et al et ux to Andrew Abernathy et al, $225,000.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
106 Poling Drive, Jimmy Wilson et al to Brenda L. Brown, $185,500.
Sands Road, Crystal Watson to Lisa Sanders, Trustee, $55,000.
12th District (Riversburg):
650 Maxwell Hill Road, Kristopher E. Burchell et ux to David S. Whitney et ux, $380,000.
13th District (Richland):
1501 Minnow Branch Road, Freedom Land Company LLC to Bartt R. McCormack et ux, quitclaim.
17th District (Brick Church):
3052 Tunnel Hill Road, David Robinson et al to Lisa Sanders, Trustee, $219,900.
20th District (Pisgah):
252 Pisgah Pike, Cody Kimbrough et al et ux to Vernon Pylant et ux, $405,000.
22nd District (Wales):
Little Dry Creek Road, Freedom Land Company LLC to Bartt R. McCormack et al et ux, quitclaim.
Little Dry Creek Road, Freedom Land Company LLC to Bartt R. McCormack et al et ux, quitclaim.
Little Dry Creek Road, Freedom Land Company LLC to Bartt R. McCormack et al et ux, quitclaim.
Little Dry Creek Road, Freedom Land Company LLC to Bartt R. McCormack et ux, quitclaim.
Little Dry Creek Road, Freedom Land Company LLC to Bartt R. McCormack et al et ux, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
