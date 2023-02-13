Giles County Property Transfers for Jan. 25, 2023.
1st District (Ardmore):
30429 Sims Street, Mickey M. Scarfone to Mickey M. Scarfone et al, quitclaim.
33305 Ardmore Ridge Road, Rogelio Gomez to Jose Elias Gomez Arana, $5,200.
Kelly Creek Road, Pamela Futch Garner to Clarence O. Heard Jr. et ux, $300,000.
31312 Ardmore Ridge Road, Mickey Law Firm PA, Substitute Trustee, to Kenny Fralix et al, $74,272.91.
2nd District (Prospect):
234 Main Street, Rogelio Gomez to Jose Elias Gomez Arana, $45,100.
4th District (Minor Hill):
Salem Minor Hill Road, Terry W. Dollins to Alan Smith et ux, $87,500.
5th District (Bodenham):
Hams Creek Road, Daniel G. Kermicle et ux to Daniel Gene Kermicle, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
2167 Powdermill Mill Road, Kathy J. Kermicle to Daniel Gene Kermicle, Trustee, et al, quitclaim.
6th District (Goodspring):
Oak Grove Road, Tabitha Ann Phillips to Brenda Anne Rutherford et al, quitclaim.
1275 Chicken Creek Road, Ann G. Lewonczyk et al to Kierstien Athena Green, $20,000.
Scenic Hills Road, Legacy Farm Group LLC to Johnny W. Gossett Jr., $79,900.
Minor Hill Highway, Faye Mitchell Holman to Billy Joe Griggs, $17,500.
2831 Minor Hill Highway, Marsha Simpson Hargrove, Devisee, et al to Billy Joe Griggs, $95,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
329 Chapman Lane, Anthony Foust to Jimmy Wilson et al, $55,000.
Blooming Grove Road, Johnny W. Smith et ux to Brandon M. Jones, $30,000.
211 Al Roman Road, Ryan S. Dunavant et ux to William Todd McNeese et ux, $665,000.
707 Miles Road, Johnnie Wayne Russell et al to Corajean Annette Russell, quitclaim.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
Allen Aymett Road, Brenda Mason Pierce to Amanda Donovan et vir, $85,000.
11th District (Blooming Grove):
1749 Williams Hollow Road, William L. Bullock to Annette M. Bailey, quitclaim.
12th District (Riversburg):
700 Odd Fellows Hall Road, Pamela H. Miller to Claudie C. Roberson, $356,000.
16th District (Buford Station):
750 Robertson Fork Road, Michael Bryan Herbst to Gerald Robeson et ux, $190,000.
6479 Clear Creek Road, Kelli Smith to Mae Helen McGraw, quitclaim.
18th District (Shores Mill):
255 Myrick Branch Road, Rickey Turner to Christy Cline, quitclaim.
Fall River Road, Nancy Lee Hasting et al to Douglas W. Williamson, $453,406.
19th District (Campbellsville):
8747 Cambellsville Road, Melissa Ann Ewry to Melissa Ann Ewry, Trustee, et al, $0.
20th District (Pisgah):
Pisgah Road, Robert Wayne McAfee to Mary Suzanne Hillhouse, quitclaim.
21st District (Anthony Hill):
Nancy Green Ridge Road, Ryan Clark Walls to Rebecca Dawn Britton, $19,500.
22nd District (Wales):
2090 Rebecca Drive, Jewell M. Neeley to Dylan Aleba et al, $425,000.
23rd District (Bryson):
1121 Dellrose Road, Tracy R. Davis et al to Wes Allen Bryan et ux, $80,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
