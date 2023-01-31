Giles County Property Transfers for Jan. 4, 2023.
7th District (Pulaski):
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Giles County Property Transfers for Jan. 4, 2023.
7th District (Pulaski):
1637 West College Street, Twas Properties LLC to MFP CW1 Property LLC, $5,669,291.
516 South Ingram Street, Kendall Vandiver et al to Kendall Vandiver Jr., $60,000.
9th District (Elkton):
1251 Lake Logan Road, David L. Childers to Dennis Accavallo et ux, $80,000.
Vinta Mill Road, Anne Sheree Wilburn, Devisee, to Steven Kyle Johnston et ux, quitclaim.
567 Vinta Mill Road, Steven Kyle Johnston et ux to Randall Jay White, $140,000.
Sunrise Ridge Road, Kevin A. Perkins et ux to Emily Grace Russell, $25,000.
15th District (Lynnville):
Fairview Road, Amber Woodard et al to Terri W. Atkinson et al, quitclaim.
Fairview Road, Terri W. Atkinson et al to Robert Trey Holley, $200,000.
19th District (Campbellsville):
2794 Rock Springs Road, Donald A. Litchfield et ux to David M. Clifford et ux, $350,000.
20th District (Pisgah):
1828 Bunker Hill Road, Warren Seth Duncan et ux to Benjamin Andrew Ryser et al, $267,500.
22nd District (Wales):
2203 Trotwood Drive, Robert Allen Karas et al to Robert Allen Karas et ux, quitclaim.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.