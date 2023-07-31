Giles County Property Transfers for July 12, 2023.
2nd District (Prospect):
815 Liberty Circle, William L. Wick to Colin Frykman et ux, $219,500.
3rd District (Stella):
8884 Bethel Road, Roelisa Dudang et vir to Arthur A. Luciani et ux, $430,000.
1244 Smith Jackson Road, Jeffrey Benton Whitt et ux to John Edward Lowe et ux et al, $500,000.
2210 Hagan Road, Marc Tucker, Co-Trustee, et al to William S. McCurry et ux, $45,900.
2210 Hagan Road, William S. McCurry et ux to Jennifer S. King, $159,900.
4th District (Minor Hill):
607 Hulsey Branch, James Peyton Oliver to James M. Barb et ux, $324,000.
5th District (Bodenham):
Barnickle Road, William A. Blue Jr. to Frances Estes Likis et vir, $0.
6th District (Goodspring):
Chestnut Grove Road, Nicole J. Curry to Robert A. Forino et ux, $50,000.
Minor Hill Road, Robert L. Braden to Robert L. Braden et ux, $0.
7th District (Pulaski):
215 Northridge Drive, James B. Kelley et ux to Jing Rui Jiang, $280,000.
232 East Grisby Street, Andromedia Bowden to Andriette Michelle Brooks, quitclaim.
1016 Tucker Drive, William T. McNeese et ux to Ryan S. Dunavant et ux, $195,000.
1780 Vales Mill Road, Marcus Bullington et ux to Marcus Wade Bullington et al, quitclaim.
332 West Woodring Street, Keith Duke et ux to James Dugger, $35,000.
1041 Jackson Drive, Mary J. Cole to Deborah Leigh Wilburn, $260,000.
403 West College Street, Ryan S. Dunnavant et ux to Mukeshkumar N. Patel, $500,000.
2999 Lewisburg Highway, Kendall Fletcher LLC to Robert Forte et al, $821,780.
13th District (Richland):
370 Milky Way Drive, Cheryl M. Shively to Christopher B. Davis et ux, $284,900.
14th District (Yorkley):
120 Sunset Drive, Deborah Leigh Wilburn to John Baylor Wilson et ux, $310,000.
18th District (Shores Mill):
Hurricane Creek Road, Karen Ward et al to Steve Travis et ux, $85,000.
Hurricane Creek Road, Karen Ward et al to Trevor Odell Johnson et ux, $89,000.
19th District (Campbellsville):
1075 Rose Hill Road, Dawn Garcia, Administratrix, et al to Tom Wallace, $420,200.
20th District (Pisgah):
2337 Franklin Hayes Road, Alexis S. Graham et vir to Erin Dias, Trustee, et al, $228,000.
2337 Franklin Hayes Road, Erin Dias, Trustee, et al to Harrison Hale, $238,000.
22nd District (Wales):
2013 Mines Road, Timothy L. Glossup et al to Neal Bass, $120,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al — and others, et ux — and wife, et vir — and husband.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.