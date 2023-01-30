Giles County Property Transfers for July 13, 2022.
1st District (Ardmore):
Union Hill Road, Billy C. Smith to Christopher Ryan Thompson, quitclaim.
2nd District (Prospect):
1007 Liberty Road, Geraldine Foster et al to Ronald Allen Kimbrough Jr. et ux, $145,000.
500 Case Road, Dawn Harper et vir to Terry Van Eagan, $250,000.
120 Case Road, Caroline Elizabeth Price to Billy C. Smith, quitclaim.
3rd District (Stella):
780 Greenfield Road, Laverne Smith Crook et al to T & J Smith Family Partnership, $163,100.
U.S. Highway 31-A, Cathy A. Jennings to Mary Jennings Rozar, quitclaim.
4th District (Minor Hill):
296 Church of Christ Road, Alan Brent Harmon et ux to Jefffery Bell et ux, $175,000.
Powell School Road, Lavina L. Clutts, Trustee, to Michael Galluzi et ux, $175,000.
5th District (Bodenham):
2005 Hams Creek Road, Paula Parker Casteel, Co Personal Representative, to Meredith Joy McMasters, $350,000.
6th District (Goodspring):
Scenic Drive, Billy Joe Griggs et ux to David A. Kirkpatrick et ux, $150,000.
7th District (Pulaski):
16654 West College Street, William Pals to G5 Solutions LLC, $480,000.
208 South Rhodes Street, Harren Keith Roemer to Tristan Pomeroy, quitclaim.
1865 Ragsdale Lane, Richard E. Fountain to Caroline G. McCormick et al, $230,000.
811 Morgan Street, Ralph Leigh Millican et al to John Thomas Ellenburg et al, $172,200.
8th District (Tarpley Shop):
Leatherwood Creek Road, Harren Keith Roemer to Janice N. Hales, quitclaim.
Leatherwood Creek Road, Harren Keith Roemer to Tristan Pomeroy, quitclaim.
9th District (Elkton):
2692 Baugh Road, Randy Stubblefield, Executor, to Cody Wilburn et ux, $80,300.
13th District (Richland):
Petty Hollow Road, Phillip Andres Rodriguez, Trustee, et al to Grace Hollow Farms LLC, quitclaim.
14th District (Yokley):
2171 Shuler Branch Road, Keith L. Davis et ux to Andrew Smith et ux, $184,500.
15th District (Lynnville):
3634 Ella West Circle, Lance E. Newton et ux to William T. Eubank et ux, $208,888.
157 Ella West Circle, Kenneth Ray Marlin et al to Donnie Dye et ux, $17,800.
18th District (Shores Mill):
Myrick Branch Road, Tim Myers to Petula Moore et al, quitclaim.
Myrick Branch Road, Petula Moore to Tim Myers, quitclaim.
19th District (Campbellsville):
Campbellsville Hill Road, Perry J. Miller et ux to John O. Eicher et ux, $318,000.
Editor’s Note: Abbreviations following names in the Property Transfers are defined as follows: et al - and others, et ux - and wife, et vir - and husband.
